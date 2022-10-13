Burns & Levinson Named a Finalist in Two M&A Advisor "Deal of the Year" Categories

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has been named a finalist in the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards in two categories including the Materials Deal of the Year and the Consumer Staples Deal of the Year. The M&A Advisor Awards recognize the top M&A deals, firms and professionals, and the winners will be announced on November 15, 2022 in New York City.

The firm was named a finalist in the Materials Deal of the Year category for its representation of family-owned Andler Packaging Group, a more than 130-year-old value-added distributor of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures, in its June 10, 2022 acquisition by Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier®. The deal team was led by Burns & Levinson partner Josef Volman, who co-chairs the firm's Business Law Group, and included partners Bryan Natale, Harry Miller, Evelyn Haralampu, Paul Mastrocola, Michael MacClary, and Lonnie Murray, along with associates Michael Andreasen, Naveed Cheraghchi, Michael Stack, and Brooke Penrose. G2 Capital Advisors served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Andler Packaging.

Burns & Levinson was named a finalist in the Consumer Staples Deal of the Year (under $100MM) for its representation of UL Holdings, Inc. (Urbn Leaf), a leading California cannabis retailer, in its three way merger with LPF JV Corporation (Loudpack) into Harborside, Inc. – which created the largest and most developed vertically-integrated cannabis platform in California. The acquisitions closed in March 2022. The deal team was led by senior partner Frank A. Segall, Chair of the firm's Business Law and Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Groups, with assistance from partners Alison Harrall, Bryan Natale, Scott Moskol, and Harry Miller, and associate Gustav Stickley.

With a practical, business-minded approach, Burns & Levinson is focused on sophisticated, partner-led, cost-effective representation of middle-market buyers and sellers in a range of transactions. Whether it's a $1 million add-on, a $100 million acquisition or a $500 million exit, Burns & Levinson brings cutting-edge solutions and strategies to clients' legal and business issues.

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London.

