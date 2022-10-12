Olympic Gold Medalist and Author Scott Hamilton Returns to Samaritas as a Keynote Speaker for The Ripples Gala

DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritas, one of Michigan's largest health and human service organizations, will host The Ripples Gala presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit hotel. The gala will feature an inspiring keynote speech by Olympic gold medalist, best-selling author, and adoptive father Scott Hamilton. This fundraiser will raise critical funds for Samaritas programs that help Michigan's most vulnerable people.

"We're so grateful to have Scott Hamilton back as a keynote speaker for The Ripples Gala," said Sam Beals, CEO at Samaritas. "Scott's inspiring words about his personal adoption journey and experience as a father of four with two adopted children are encouraging. We hope it will touch the hearts of the people on the fence about adopting or fostering."

Samaritas is one of the best-known foster care agencies in Michigan. Its staff is working to find safe havens for the 231 foster children waiting for adults to care for them. Generally, these foster kids are in permanent or long-term foster care because their parents have lost custodial rights due to severe neglect or abuse.

Adults willing to take in children six years old and up are desperately needed by Samaritas. It's a sobering fact that these older kids will never find a forever home. Statistics show that foster kids who can't find a permanent home are more likely to become homeless, misuse substances, have an unwanted pregnancy, or become impoverished. Loving families willing to adopt or foster older children can break this cycle of instability and provide a place for them to heal and flourish. Samaritas Foster Care orientations are available for prospective parents to learn about the process.

Michele Calloway is a veteran foster parent who will be honored for fostering children through Samaritas for nearly 40 years. She will be honored alongside Dr. Sonia Hassan, First Lady of Detroit, for spearheading the Detroit Refugee Network (DRN) and Rocket Companies® for serving as a critical partner with boots-on-the-ground support and innovative and generous philanthropy.

Samaritas serves thousands throughout Michigan, including refugees, children in foster care, adults with developmental disabilities, people struggling with addiction, and those in need of affordable housing.

Visit samaritas.org/RipplesGala for Ripples Gala ticket information, including a special VIP reception with Scott Hamilton.

