KANGOGIFT ANNOUNCES KEY UPGRADES TO REWARDS CATALOG IN PREPARATION FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

ARLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KangoGift, the world's premier employee engagement organization, announced today that it has upgraded its rewards catalog in advance of the upcoming holiday season. Currently, the KangoGift rewards platform gift catalog supports unique rewards programs which allow for employee recognition gifts to individuals in more than 25 countries.

The most popular rewards as chosen by employees are:

Gift Cards (both cash and brand exclusive)

Company Merchandise (something KangoGift is uniquely equipped to help you with)

Charitable contributions (something our research has shown is very popular among employees)

"HR leaders are pulled in many directions especially during the end of year," said Todd Horton, CEO, KangoGift. "It is our ongoing goal to broaden the rewards catalog so our diverse multinational clients have a single, intuitive tool to centralize their reward spending, tracking, and reporting to improve efficiency and solution investment."

The KangoGift rewards platform supports the rewards listed above and many others. The platform is custom built to suit HR leaders' needs and can be integrated into local currencies and regulations. It can also enhance your employee recognition practice by providing you with any number of reporting options to measure your employee engagement and rewards choices.

About KangoGift

KangoGift is the leading human resources technology company exclusively focused on employee engagement and recognition for its global customer base. Since its founding in 2009, its mission has been to help organizations foster cultures that ensure employees feel valued, appreciated, and inspired to do their best every day. More information about KangoGift can be found at www.kangogift.com.

