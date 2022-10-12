The Financial Women's Association Underscores Its Commitment to the Back2Business™ Return-to-Work Program

BMO Capital Markets, Brighthouse Financial, Citizens and MUFG

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Financial Women's Association (FWA) has been dedicated to promoting the professional development and advancement of all women through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, and alliances across the financial community for over 65 years. In support of this important mission, the FWA is proud to announce the sixth installment of its successful Back2Business™ return-to-work program. This unique program offers all genders an opportunity to restart their careers and transition back to professional life in financial services after taking a break for reasons such as, but not limited to, providing childcare or eldercare, serving in the armed forces, being in transition prior to or due to the pandemic, or homeschooling.

"As the Back2Business™ program enters its sixth year, I'm proud of the FWA and our outstanding corporate sponsors for continuing to support a variety of talented individuals to restart their careers in financial services," said Nina Batson, President of the Financial Women's Association. "Our four remarkable corporate sponsors provide mentorship, training and networking opportunities that support today's professionals and advance tomorrow's leaders in financial services."

The FWA's Back2Business™ program will accept applications for a wide variety of opportunities within financial services, including but not limited to, Corporate & Investment Banking, Sales & Trading, Wealth/Asset Management, Technology & Operations, Risk & Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Actuarial, and, in some cases, consulting work – affording the chance to work on a significant assignment or project that could lead to a full-time position. To apply, candidates must have a minimum of five years of professional experience in the financial services industry and have been out of the full-time workforce for at least 18 months. Complete program information and requirements can be found here.

This year, the FWA's Back2Business™ program provides selected participants with a return-to-work opportunity at one of the following four sponsoring companies: BMO Capital Markets, Brighthouse Financial, Citizens, and MUFG. A virtual information session will be offered on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. ET to provide interested individuals with a chance to learn more about Back2Business™, discuss return-to-work challenges, and meet the participating organizations. More details about the information session can be found online here.

Each sponsoring company will determine the number of participants they accept and how long the program lasts. Those chosen to participate in the FWA's Back2Business™ program will receive support for relevant coursework inclusive of guidance to re-establish certifications, mentorship support from both the FWA and the company he/she will be working with, and a one-year paid FWA membership to attend the FWA's various programming events designed to broaden horizons, enhance professional skills, examine today's critical issues, and re-establish one's professional network – all as a means to help develop a support group of individuals within the financial industry.

About Financial Women's Association (FWA):

With a rich history since 1956, over 800 members and numerous corporate, government, and academic allies, the FWA works collaboratively with leading firms to advance mutual goals of retention and the advancement of female professionals. The FWA is a community of lifelong learners committed to personal and professional development for themselves and the next generation through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, and alliances. The FWA engages and connects members by providing a supportive community and producing key thought leadership events and international conferences facilitating exposure to global business leaders and their economic opportunities. As unwavering champions, empowering its members and organizations to achieve inclusive, equitable representation at all levels for women in finance, the FWA also gives back to the community by providing scholarships and mentoring to young professionals and students - reaching more than 6,000 individuals for more than 30 years which helps to develop a diverse pipeline of extraordinary talent.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

About Citizens

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About MUFG:

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $342.4 billion at June 30, 2022. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $152.5 billion at June 30, 2022. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2022, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 297 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,400 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

