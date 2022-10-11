theEMPLOYEEapp Names Clare Epstein General Manager

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theEMPLOYEEapp , provider of award-winning mobile applications designed for engaging with frontline workers , today announced the addition of Clare Epstein as its new general manager (GM). Epstein brings more than 20 years of leadership experience driving growth for high-performing SaaS businesses.

As general manager, Epstein is responsible for driving continued growth, leading the company's SaaS sales and marketing team, and managing the company's bottom line. Before becoming GM of theEMPLOYEEapp, Epstein was a Vice President at Vector Solutions, a leading provider of e-learning management software in the Public, Education, and Commercial markets. While at Vector Solutions, she managed the Sales and Go-to-Market functions of the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and LiveSafe SaaS products across multiple business units. Epstein joined Vector when Vector acquired IndustrySafe, a leading provider of EHS software, where she previously served as chief operating officer (COO).

"We're thrilled to have a new GM of Clare's caliber joining the team," said Michael Marino, Vice President of Marketing at theEMPLOYEEapp. "Clare's leadership skills and operational experience will help us reach our growth strategy goals and better support the needs of our growing customer base."

Epstein joins theEMPLOYEEapp at a time when employee engagement--particularly of frontline workers--is more crucial than ever for businesses. In an age of labor shortages and "quiet quitting," companies need technology solutions that include all workers. Her expertise will help theEMPLOYEEapp retain and expand current relationships while discovering new revenue streams.

"I look forward to leading the dynamic team at theEMPLOYEEapp," said Epstein. "In the short time I've been with the company, I have already seen how dedicated our team is to helping customers drive meaningful communications change and doing whatever it takes to meet the unique needs of frontline and deskless workers."

For more information about how theEMPLOYEEapp improves communication with frontline workers, go to https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ .

About theEMPLOYEEapp

theEMPLOYEEapp is a mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution allows organizations across every industry sector to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion workers worldwide who are deskless and do not use a corporate email address. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

