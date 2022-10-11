Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Riley Permian to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research

Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research on October 12th at 11:00am ET. The discussion will focus on Riley Permian's business strategy, priorities and opportunities, among other topics.

Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)
Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Interested parties who wish to listen or receive a link to the recording afterwards are encouraged to register at the following:  Registration Link

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-with-water-tower-research-301646143.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.