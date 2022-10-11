New Name and Brand for America's Poison Centers Underscores Life-Saving Role of the Nation's 55 Poison Centers

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growing public health work across the country, the American Association of Poison Control Centers is modernizing its brand and has changed its name to America's Poison Centers to reflect the full range of the Association's services. This includes the life-saving, local emergency services that its 55 poison center members provide to every American, via a free, confidential Poison Help line 1-800-222-1222 and its website PoisonHelp.org. The organization also operates the nation's only near-real time data system that integrates the poisoning public health data from across the nation's 55 centers.

America's Poison Centers represents 55 poison centers across the country, and through our national Poison Help line (800-222-1222) and website, PoisonHelp.org, we provide all Americans expert advice available 24/7/365, at no cost. (PRNewswire)

Much like a cardiologist specializes in heart health, Poison Centers specialize in poisonings, overdoses and toxins. The experts staffing the Poison Help line are healthcare professionals such as nurses, pharmacists and physicians.

Most Americans may know Poison Centers help with pediatric-related poison emergencies – for example, a parent calling the help line when their child ingests a harmful substance. However, there are a wide variety of situations where a poison help line expert can provide advice about a wide range of issues for people of all ages: medication interactions, food poisoning, insect exposures, snake bites, workplace or home chemical hazards, drug overdoses and any toxin-related exposure.

"Many people aren't aware of the variety of substances that can cause serious illness or even death," said Carol DesLauriers, a registered pharmacist who serves as both the board president for America's Poison Centers and the director of the Illinois Poison Center. "We know accidents and the unexpected happen every day. Please save 800-222-1222 in your contacts so you have the number handy in the event of an emergency. "

Visitors to PoisonHelp.org will now find expanded first aid and education resources, and the latest data and trending topics in poison exposures. Additionally, the Get Help tool provides real-time advice and actionable next steps if you have been exposed to a potentially toxic product, poison or medication.

In addition to providing emergency resources and support, Poison Centers are on the front lines responding to many of the country's national public health issues, including Covid-19, opioids, cannabis, e-cigarettes, among many others. All cases that come into a local poison center are synced into America's Poison Centers' poisoning surveillance system. The National Poison Data System™ (NPDS) detects trends in toxin-related exposures and information requests, providing actionable, quality, real-time data to emergency medical teams, public health officials and others.

"As we continue to enhance our capabilities and impact for the nation, the mission of our Centers remains the same: to prevent poison and toxin-related injuries in America with 24x7 service to the public and near- real time surveillance data," said Richard Fogelson, CEO of America's Poison Centers.

For additional information, and a copy of the full press release visit, PoisonCenters.org.

Maggie Maloney

America's Poison Centers

703.894.1867

maloney@PoisonCenters.org.

PoisonCenters.org

