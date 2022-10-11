Mitsubishi Motors Honors Longest-Standing U.S. Dealer: Bill Seidle's Mitsubishi of Greater Miami

U.S. Mitsubishi dealer celebrates 40 th anniversary with MMNA CEO Mark Chaffin and Global Marketing & Sales executive officer John Signoriello

Mitsubishi supports Florida's resilience with new vehicle purchase incentive to assist Florida , Georgia and South Carolina residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following 40 years of continuous business operations, Bill Seidle's Mitsubishi, based in Doral, Florida, was recently recognized by Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) as the brand's longest-standing, single-ownership, dealer partner in the United States. With many communities across Florida just beginning their recovery from Hurricane Ian, the occasion took on greater significance as MMNA President and CEO Mark Chaffin and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Executive Officer for Global Marketing & Sales John Signoriello made a special trip to Florida to celebrate the longevity and resilience of the company's dealer partner.

From left: Michael Seidle, Dealer Principal, Bill Seidle’s Mitsubishi; Mark Chaffin, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Motors North America; on the occasion of the dealership’s 40th anniversary in the US. Bill Seidle’s is the longest-operating Mitsubishi Motors dealership under the same name, having started operations in September, 1982. (PRNewswire)

"We've always said that our dealer partners are the backbone of our business, and as our longest-standing dealer partner, Bill Seidle's Mitsubishi has been a stalwart supporter of the Mitsubishi brand," said Chaffin. "Over four decades they have established themselves as both good neighbors and a pillar of respect in their South Florida community. Now more than ever, and in this region as much as any other location in the world, symbols of perseverance and resilience need to be recognized."

The Seidle dealership opened on September 9, 1982, in the greater Miami area and has since built a reputation for its customer service by putting the community first. The Seidle family has been in the car business since the 1920s, and today, Dealer Principal Michael Seidle and wife Michelle count four daughters and a son-in-law now involved in the operation. After 39 years, Seidle's Mitsubishi recently moved into a new location in Doral, and began a major remodel as part of Mitsubishi's Visual Identity facilities program.

"From the first Tredia, Cordia and Starion on our lot back in 1982 to the upcoming 2023 Outlander PHEV, we've seen so many changes over the years, but we've never turned our back on Mitsubishi," said Michael Seidle, current dealer principal and son of the original owner. "I may not be here in the next 40 years, but my kids and grandkids will be, and I hope they'll be carrying on the family name and business, continuing to serve this community."

Separately, to help those who suffered complete losses of vehicles because of Hurricane Ian, MMNA is also offering a $500 incentive – valid from October 4 until January 3, 2023 – toward the purchase of any new 2022 or 2023 Mitsubishi vehicle, valid at Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners located in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.1

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

Excludes Outlander Sport "S" trim. Customers must provide proof of vehicle damage related to Hurricane Ian from their insurance provider. More details are available at Mitsubishi Motors dealers.

Contacts

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren Ryan

Manager, Communications and Events

lauren.ryan@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 404-862-8286

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.