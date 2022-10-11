Hydrite ranked number 37 most successful private company on Deloitte's 2022 Wisconsin 75™

Attributes success to their people and business diversification.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite announced today that it ranked No. 37 on Deloitte's Wisconsin 75™, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue.

Hydrite's chief executive officer, Paul Honkamp, credits employees and business diversification with the company's accomplishment. He said, "As Deloitte recognizes the 20th anniversary of the Wisconsin 75, Hydrite is honored to be ranked 17 of the 20 years. Hydrite is a stable and secure business as we focus on operational excellence and safety, and reinvestment into our business. We also strive to be an employer of choice. All these elements are fundamental to our success."

"For the 20th year, Deloitte is proud to recognize the economic and community impact of the largest 75 private companies in Wisconsin —the Wisconsin 75. This year we will not only celebrate the individual successes of each of these organizations, but also the collective impact of private companies in powering Wisconsin's economy and community," said PJ DiStefano, Wisconsin managing partner of Deloitte LLP.

Hydrite previously ranked 39 on the Wisconsin 75 list and has been featured on the list 17 times.

About Deloitte's 2022 Wisconsin 75

Deloitte's annual Wisconsin 75 list salutes the largest privately held Wisconsin-based companies. These companies play a key role in the state's economy. Wisconsin 75 award winners are selected based on annual sales revenue.

To be eligible for Deloitte's Wisconsin 75 recognition, companies must have a majority ownership by an individual(s), family, employee stock ownership plan, or private equity firm. Public companies are eligible when greater than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, an employee stock ownership plan, or private equity. Additionally, companies must have annual sales revenue of at least USD 50,000. The Wisconsin 75 excludes cooperatives and accounting, tax, legal, and consulting service companies.

About Hydrite

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite offers superior products and innovative solutions, and has a strong commitment to safety and quality. www.hydrite.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

