AXA XL names Primary Casualty leader for North America Construction insurance business

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 -- AXA XL Insurance has promoted Michael McKinley to lead Construction Primary Casualty Insurance business in North America.

According to Gary Kaplan, President of AXA XL's Construction insurance business, "Construction firms are as busy as ever and with all the projects expected to hit the pipeline in the next few years, they will likely get even busier. Having the right primary casualty insurance coverage, delivered by experts like Mike, will be vital in protecting their projects, people, and profitability."

Mr. Kaplan continued: "Our clients have relied on Mike for their Wrap Up or Owner-Controlled Insurance Programs (OCIPs) for more than a decade. When he joined us in 2011, he developed our Construction Wrap Up program capabilities from the ground up. Despite a slight downturn during COVID, our Wrap Up business has continued to grow and 2022 is looking like it will be our best year yet."

Based in Atlanta, in his new role, Mr. McKinley will lead the continued growth of AXA XL's Construction Primary Casualty business, helping construction companies address their Auto Liability, General Liability, Workers' Compensation and Wrap Up insurance needs.

In addition to Mr. McKinley's proven track record for building business here, he brings a collective 25 years of insurance industry experience to his new role, including six years spent on Zurich Insurance's Construction team. He began his insurance career as a field underwriter for Westfield Insurance. A graduate of Marietta College, Mr. McKinley earned Certified Risk Management (CRM), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Construction Risk & Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designations.

