Tieks Newly Released Ballet Flat Catches (Dragon) Fire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Los Angeles-based shoemaker Tieks launched its Ember ballet flat, the company's second shoe in the House Gavrieli collection, which sparked extraordinary interest from its loyal fan base. The shoe is made of specially treated Italian leather, dyed, and coated with smooth foiled scales in a dark brown color with copper markings.

The shoe's whimsical backstory began in 2019 when House Gavrieli regaled fans with the legend of Drago - a mythical tale about the last surviving dragon. Tieks' Drago ballet flats - made of Italian leather dyed black as a raven's feathers and coated with smooth, foiled scales in shades of steel silver and hints of glacial blue - are inspired by this legend.

The fantastical tale of House Gavrieli continued when a mysterious chest appeared on the Tieks website. Tieks fans joined the countdown and watched their screens in suspense as the chest opened to reveal a dragon egg and the story of Ember - a prequel to the legend of Drago, when dragons were still a myth before House Gavrieli hatched the first known dragon of its kind. Ember Tieks are named for the smoldering embers that miraculously sustained the dragon egg through decades of battle after being stolen in a treasonous mutiny.

"We are glad to have come into possession of Ember. Ember offers another chance for our community to share their passion for Tieks and prove their alliance to House Gavrieli at the same time. We can't wait to see Ember Tieks spreading like wildfire," said Tieks CEO Kfir Gavrieli.

In early April 2022, a pair of one-of-a-kind dragon Tieks - in the same family as Drago and Ember - was available as part of a #TieksforUkraine auction to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. In total, the auction raised upwards of $87,000 worth of funds - $6000 coming from the sale of the unreleased dragon Tieks - 100% of which went to World Central Kitchen's #ChefsforUkraine initiative, an on-the-ground organization providing millions of meals to families across eight border crossings including Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary.

Ember Tieks sold out within the first three days of launching. Join the wait list on the Tieks website to be notified when Ember is restocked.

