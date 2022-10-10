KU launches online Master of Social Work through Jayhawk Global education innovation center

To meet the growing need for highly trained social work professionals, KU's School of Social Welfare offers a convenient, online format to earn an MSW

LAWRENCE, Kan., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As social services across the country adapt to address changing health policies, an aging workforce, and shifting social justice theories, the need for well-qualified social work professionals has never been higher. Overall employment of social workers nationwide is projected to grow 12% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help meet growing demand nationwide, the University of Kansas is now delivering its highly ranked Master of Social Work (MSW) program in a convenient, online format. Offered through KU's School of Social Welfare, the MSW program has consistently ranked in the top 12% of public institution social work graduate programs by U.S. News & World Report, making it the top ranked program in Kansas. As the longest-running program in the state, its history includes more than 75% of MSW graduates exceeding national licensure first-time pass rates, and 85% gaining full-time employment immediately after graduation.

"Our online MSW courses will be taught by the same team of faculty and instructors as our on-campus programs," says Michelle Mohr Carney, dean of KU's School of Social Welfare. "Graduates who earn their MSW online are equipped with the knowledge to provide counseling and direct services to individuals, families, and groups; make changes in organizations and communities; and help shape policies that affect large populations in our society."

A master's degree in social work prepares graduates for advanced social work practice in one of two broad specializations — either clinical social work practice with individuals, families, and groups; or social work macro practice aimed at social service administration, social policy development, and social advocacy. The MSW curriculum was designed with community and student input to ensure a dynamic, educational experience that incorporates real-world learning experiences and prepares graduates to practice with competency and integrity.

"The School of Social Welfare strives to be a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion within the university and in our community," says Carney. "We want to ensure that all students, faculty, and staff feel safe, heard, and valued. In turn, they will promote these values in their careers."

Through Jayhawk Global, the University's new education innovation center, KU plans to offer many more online degree opportunities giving students the chance to earn a globally recognized degree from anywhere in the world.

About the University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities, and making discoveries that change the world.

For more information contact:

Valerie Hawley at vhawley@ku.edu or 785-864-3804

View original content:

SOURCE University of Kansas