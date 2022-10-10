IFS announces Free IFS assyst licenses throughout 2023

Announcement made as part of IFS UNLEASHED provides free access to IFS assyst for the full year of 2023

The move will help companies accelerate process digitization and simplify workflows across the enterprise

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced that it will offer a free year on IFS assyst, its flagship service management solution. Launched at IFS Unleashed, the 'Free for 23' initiative enables customers to implement business critical automation spanning Enterprise Service Management (ESM), IT Service Management (ITSM), and IT Operations Management (ITOM).

Digitizing essential processes and workflows is key to every digital transformation initiative, but achieving this across the entire enterprise has often been complex and expensive. With this free IFS assyst offer, users will be able to experience how effective service management capabilities can help them standardize, improve, and automate workflows across all devices simply and easily.

"In today's hyper-connected digital landscape, providing employees and customers with high quality services is essential to create a competitive advantage," said Martin Schirmer, President, Enterprise Service Management business unit. "By offering IFS assyst free of charge, we're advancing our mission to democratize service management, reducing barriers to entry when it comes to cost. With our best-of-breed capabilities, organizations can streamline workflows and deliver rich omnichannel digital experiences anytime, anywhere."

As part of the initiative, IFS customers will be able to leverage all the assyst modules, including ITSM, ITOM and ESM. No credit card is required to sign up and an enterprise-grade version of IFS assyst is available from the get-go with a 3-year business transformation commitment.

