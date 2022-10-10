CodeMettle Selected by U.S. Army to Continue Critical Work on INB2 Contract

INB2 Software Drastically Cuts Time Soldiers Need to Stand Up Radios in the Field

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an advanced developer of Network Operations software, has been contracted to expand the capabilities and features of the U.S. Army's Integrated NetOps Battalion and Below (INB2) radio NetOps solution for the Army's Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) radio networks. The contract, originally slated from January 2022 through January 2023 has been expanded and extended through May 2023 by the Army's Program Executive Office, Command, Control and Communications Tactical (PEO C3T); and Project Manager Interoperability, Integration and Services (PM I2S).

"CodeMettle's work in support of INB2 reflects the Army's strategy by providing the first and only lower tactical tier network solution that manages all Integrated Tactical Network radios in a single interface at the edge," said Richard Graham, CEO of CodeMettle. "We're honored to continue providing INB2 software to support our warfighters and this critical Army mission."

INB2 provides monitoring and management of the ITN components architecture. The program has already cut the time soldiers spend provisioning and standing up radio networks from weeks to hours because it is designed to run out-of-the-box even by relatively untrained soldiers with a user-friendly interface.

"INB2 has been invited to further develop and assess the solution with Soldiers to incorporate feedback and provide additional validation of the effectiveness and simplicity of the solution when compared to current operating processes," commented David Lassiter, VP of CodeMettle.

New services included in this extension are the interoperability of additional NetOps processes that enables the Army's ITN and Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) network to work together with other UNO mid-tier acquisitions such as IRIS and Planner. CodeMettle will continue its work on enhancing a Radio NetOps software package that combines radio status, logical mappings, geo mappings, and radio monitoring and management all in one user interface.

