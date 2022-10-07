UCLA Anderson School of Management to Host Global Sports Business Forum

The Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports will showcase the power of the sports community in Los Angeles and beyond

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, the Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports at the UCLA Anderson School of Management will host UCLA's first annual Global Sports Business Forum at historic Pauley Pavilion on the UCLA campus. Featuring decision makers at media platforms, sports teams and leagues, and innovators at tech companies and global brands, the day-long forum will focus on the explosion of business opportunities across the sports ecosystem.

UCLA's first Global Sports Business Forum is 10/21, hosted by UCLA Anderson's Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports.

The event will explore the innovation and consumer trends that will shape the industry in the coming years, including global fandom, sports betting, brand and entertainment partnerships, NIL (name, image and likeness), and emerging technologies like NFTs and the metaverse.

"UCLA and Los Angeles sit at the heart of the global sports ecosystem," said Jay Tucker ('09), executive director of the Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports. "We're producing this experience to give professionals a sneak peek into emerging business opportunities in sports, and creating a forum that connects members of this very special community."

In addition to traditional presentations, the experience will feature workshops for students and athletes, an exhibition space showcasing early-stage ventures and innovative technologies related to athlete performance, fan experiences, smarter venues and more.

"UCLA Anderson's faculty, board members and alumni have deep ties throughout the sports and entertainment industries," said Eric Johnson, faculty director of the Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports. "Those relationships, as well as our ties to the UCLA Athletics department, will empower us to curate a best-in-class experience that benefits industry professionals and students seeking careers in this space."

Students and athletes will benefit from sessions that explore how social media and brand partnerships have transformed the industry, creating opportunities for influencers, marketers and entrepreneurs. In addition, the Sports Business Forum will feature workshops on financial literacy to help athletes keep and grow their wealth.

Confirmed presenters and speakers include:

Nana-Yaw Asamoah , Senior Vice President, Partnership Strategy and New Business, National Football League (NFL)

Nez Balelo , Co-Head, Baseball Division, CAA Sports

Matt Barnes , former NBA player (14 seasons, winning an NBA Championship in 2017 with the Golden State Warriors) and current ESPN analyst

Ryan Bishara , (B.A. '11), Executive Vice President, Revenue and Data Strategy, LAFC

Leo Faría, Director, Esports, Wild Rift, Riot Games

Julie Haddon , Chief Marketing Officer, National Women's Soccer League

John Harper , Chief Operating Officer, LA28

Kay Madati , former Chief Commercial Officer, FIFA

Christina Norman , Head of Content, Think450, the Innovation Engine of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA)

Heather Pease , Senior Director, Ticketing and Data Strategy, Angel City FC

Mitch Richmond , Hall of Fame former NBA player and six-season All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers

Tickets are now on sale and additional presenters, exhibitors and event partners will be announced in the coming days as the Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports hosts virtual sessions leading up to the main event.

For more information about the Global Sports Business Forum, please contact entertainment.center@anderson.ucla.edu.

About the Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports

UCLA Anderson's Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports empowers students to launch careers in the industry by delivering cutting-edge research, coursework and programming focused on the future of the media business. The center sits at the epicenter of media and digital technology and provides unparalleled access to the business leaders driving innovation at many of the world's most successful entertainment and sports franchises.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Here, some 1,800 students annually are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

