Baltimore Brewery Will Receive Mentorship and Financial Support from Philanthropic Program Brewing the

American Dream

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewing the American Dream, the philanthropic arm of Samuel Adams aimed at providing mentorship and capital to food & beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, is proud to introduce Checkerspot Brewing Company of Baltimore, Maryland as the winner of its 11th Brewer Experienceship.

SAMUEL ADAMS ANNOUNCES CHECKERSPOT BREWING COMPANY AS 2022 BREWER EXPERIENCESHIP WINNER AT GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL (PRNewswire)

A staple amongst Brewing the American Dream's diverse programming, each year the Brewer Experienceship provides one craft brewer unparalleled access to brewing and business resources from experts at Samuel Adams, including founder and brewer Jim Koch himself. In addition to a trip to the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery where the winner will participate in a collaboration brew day, the Brewer Experienceship winner has the opportunity to attend beneficial industry events on behalf of Brewing the American Dream. In Jim's case in 1984, the Great American Beer Festival was one of those industry events that changed the course of craft beer for everyone by putting Samuel Adams Boston Lager on the map.

The 2022 Brewer Experienceship was deliberated live for the first time ever. An in-person celebration of five finalists, the 1st annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash was hosted on September 7th at Arlo SoHo in New York City. Finalists from across the country including Maryland's Checkerspot Brewing, Ohio's Fibonacci Brewing, New York's Wolf & Warrior, California's Brewing with Brothas, and Connecticut's Rhythm Brewing, were able to showcase their signature brew and share their brewing and business story with judges and beer lovers. At the end of the night, attendees cast votes for their favorite brewery of the bunch, which factored into the Brewing the American Dream team's ultimate decision to crown Checkerspot Brewing Company as this year's Brewing Experienceship winner.

Founded by Judy and Rob Neff in 2018, Checkerspot Brewing Company offers small-batch, thoughtfully crafted and gluten-reduced beers at their taproom based in Baltimore, Maryland. Deeply dedicated to community, with ongoing charitable programs ingrained into the brewery's DNA, the brewery was a standout amongst the over 50 applicants nationwide. Like Samuel Adams, Judy and Rob believe in great beer that does good—often giving back to organizations like The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Baltimore Military Muster and many more through fundraisers and collaboration beers.

"We were impressed by Judy and Rob's beer – but even more inspired by their story," said Jim Koch, Founder and Brewer of Samuel Adams. "Turning passion into purpose is what led me to create Brewing the American Dream. Checkerspot is a deserving brewery that truly appreciates the heart and science of beer and I'm thrilled to share this experience with them at the Great American Beer Festival where I got my start as a brewer some 38 years ago. I can only hope this experience will put them on the same trajectory."

"We're coming up on five years in business, and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate," said Judy Neff, Co-Founder and Brewer. "We just found a new 'forever home' for the taproom and brewery, and with the Experienceship prize, we're eager to expand our impact on the Baltimore community and beyond."

Checkerspot Brewing Company joins Brewing the American Dream at this year's Great American Beer Festival as it returns to its live format. Details on the collaboration brew that will be served out of the Boston Beer and Checkerspot taprooms will follow in the months ahead.

For more information on Brewing the American Dream, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com.

About Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream

Jim Koch started Samuel Adams in his kitchen in 1984 when imported and domestic beer were the only option for beer lovers. In his pursuit of a better beer, he ignited a similar revolution, the craft beer movement, inspiring a whole new category that's produced millions of jobs in communities from coast-to-coast. In the wake of his success, and with a passion for supporting entrepreneurs who are in the place where he once found himself, Jim launched Brewing the American Dream - a philanthropic program that embodies Sam Adams' pursuit of better. Today, the program offers small business owners a variety of programs including: networking, coaching, webinars, etc.

Since Brewing the American Dream began in 2008, Samuel Adams has supported its nonprofit lending partners by providing more than 3,800 loans totaling over $86 million to food and beverage entrepreneurs in 41 states across the country. Just as important, the program has provided business coaching and advising to more than 13,000 people. The businesses supported by this program have created or retained more than 9,000 jobs in their local communities.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew and Sauza Agave Cocktails as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

btad@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream