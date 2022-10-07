Reverence Capital Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Signature Estate & Investment Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors ("SEIA") today announced that it has completed the transaction in which New York-based private equity firm Reverence Capital Partners ("Reverence Capital"), makes a majority investment.

The partnership with Reverence Capital will provide the capital to enable SEIA's growth and continuity strategy. In connection with the recapitalization, SEIA plans to work with Signature Estate Securities, a newly formed Broker-Dealer. Additionally, SEIA's investment management TAMP platform, Signature Investment Advisors ("SIA"), will now be available to advisors across the independent broker-dealer and RIA community.

"We are pleased to partner with Brian and his team who have built one of the most successful and rapidly growing firms in the RIA industry," says Reverence Capital Managing Partner, Milton Berlinski. "We look forward to a partnership that will provide the support for SEIA's continued growth and client-centric strategy."

Consecutively ranked in the Barron's list of Top 100 Independent RIA firms, SEIA has over $16 billion assets under management and is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a clear focus on building the leading wealth management platform of the future through this innovative series of transactions, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Brian Holmes will remain the President and CEO at SEIA and SIA. The firm's Founding Partners, Management Team, Advisor Teams, and Employees will remain in place, and the brand will remain Signature Estate & Investment Advisors. As a result of the transaction, SEIA will now have broader equity ownership across its partners, advisors, and employees.

"We welcome this investment from Reverence Capital that will allow us to invest in the future of the business while continually enhancing the level of service and offerings we provide," said Brian D. Holmes, President and CEO at Signature Estate & Investment Advisors. "Our long-term strategic vision is focused on maintaining advisor independence, streamlining investment solutions, and providing a best-in-class platform for advisors and their clients."

Advisor Group, a portfolio company of Reverence Capital, has also provided a minority capital investment alongside Reverence Capital to support the next phase of SEIA's growth.

About SEIA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm and wealth management platform. The firm offers Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives.

SEIA services over $16 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. The firm has 39 advisors, 160 total employees, 12 offices, and works with clients nationwide.

About Reverence Capital Partners

Reverence Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on thematic investing in leading global, middle-market Financial Services businesses through control and influence oriented investments in 5 sectors: (1) Depositories and Finance Companies, (2) Asset and Wealth Management, (3) Insurance, (4) Capital Markets, and (5) Financial Technology/Payments. The firm was founded in 2013 by Milton Berlinski, Peter Aberg, and Alex Chulack, who collectively bring over 100 years of advisory and investing experience across a wide range of financial services sectors. For more information, please visit www.reverencecapital.com.

