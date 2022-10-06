VENTI Group selects 3M as a Supply Chain Partner for use in its Advanced Line of Transparent Antennas

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VENTI Group, the leader in DAS, Wi-Fi and IoT Wireless antenna design and manufacturing, announces today that it is utilizing 3M materials in the design of VENTI's low profile, unobtrusive transparent antennas. VENTI's Industry-leading innovation of proprietary and patented antenna designs and manufacturing techniques have achieved several critical breakthroughs in Wireless applications. VENTI's latest transparent technology can be found in their line of DAS antennas available through its tier 1 partners. The new VENTI transparent antennas support DAS, Wi-Fi and IoT applications and are designed to meet the increasing demand for Wireless antennas that are high performing and unnoticed.

"Achieving true transparency to the human eye has typically resulted in reduced antenna performance as the requisite materials were not available to match the advanced VENTI antenna designs. Now, our patented and innovative designs have resulted in the highest level of transparency possible without sacrificing the unique performance characteristics that all VENTI antennas are known for," said Henry Adamany, VENTI CEO.

Developing and perfecting VENTI's patented design and manufacturing techniques over its long history in Wireless has led to products that are in demand across numerous Wireless antenna applications. VENTI's new transparent antenna line combines a minimal form-factor with "human-eye transparency" for in-building DAS, Wi-Fi and IoT sensor and device antennas.

About VENTI

VENTI Group is a manufacturer of smart technologies for the Smart World. VENTI's broad portfolio of patented products is designed to improve the performance of Smart Devices, Structures and Networks. VENTI's patent portfolio also includes Coax RF Suppression and PIM Reducing Manufacturing Techniques to optimize Wireless Device Manufacturing and Performance. VENTI Group is committed to bringing our technologies to the Wireless World to enhance all communications with greater coverage and faster and more reliable data.

VENTI Solutions address The Future … Today!

For more information on VENTI Technology and our product portfolio, website: ventigroup.com, email: info@ventigroup.com, tel: (949) 264-3185

