TD Bank Announces $500,000 Contribution to Support Local Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD announced a $500,000 contribution to support local relief efforts aiding people and communities impacted by Hurricane Ian across the Southeast. Donations will be distributed to a number of local non-profits leading recovery efforts across the region.

"Many communities across the Southeast are struggling to recover from one of the most devastating hurricanes to ever hit the region," said Leo Salom, President and CEO, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, especially those who lost a loved one, friend or neighbor or suffered damage to their home or business. TD is here to help and doing all we can to offer swift relief to those affected."

In addition to the $500,000 contribution, the bank has initiated TD Cares, a program that offers financial assistance to eligible TD Bank customers in areas hit by Hurricane Ian. Impacted TD customers may contact the bank to inquire about assistance that may include various fee refunds and early withdrawals from certificates of deposit with no penalty.

TD is also assisting impacted colleagues through its Employee and Family Assistance Program. In addition, eligible TD employees may apply for disaster relief grants from the bank if they're facing financial hardship due to the hurricane.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $230 million through more than 21,330 grants through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

