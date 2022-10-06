For Second Consecutive Year, DataDome Wins "e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year" Award in CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Security Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced that for the second year in a row, it has won the "e-Commerce Security Solution of the Year" award in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough .

"With increasingly sophisticated bots, such as sneaker bots or attacks focused around holiday shopping, e-commerce businesses need an online fraud and bot mitigation solution that provides the utmost protection without compromising the user experience," said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder and CEO of DataDome. "Our solution delivers on these needs by safeguarding customers and digital revenues every single day. We are honored to be recognized – again! – by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, as this award reflects our efforts to stay ahead of the bot-driven threat landscape."

DataDome's online fraud & bot management solution offers full protection—across mobile applications, websites, and APIs—in real time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud. Its ease of use and advanced capabilities have earned DataDome the Leader position in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome being ranked the 21st cybersecurity company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. The company, which recently became Great Place to Work certified, was also named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards, including the CNP Customer's Choice Award for Best Anti-Fraud Solution, Global Business Technology Award for Best Application of Tech – Security, and the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense.

Follow DataDome on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies, and to ensure your bot protection is easy on humans but hard on bots.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 1 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Patreon and Reddit. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. In 2022, DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Bot Management and awarded G2's Leader badge in Bot Detection & Mitigation, DDoS Protection, and Cloud DDoS Mitigation.

View original content:

SOURCE DataDome