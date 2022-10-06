Popular chain expands product offering from premium Irish dairy brand

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland, announced that Publix will carry its natural sharp and aged cheddar cheese wedges at over 1,300 stores nationwide. The brand's salted and unsalted butter foil packs have been in Publix stores since early 2020. The carefully crafted and naturally delicious grass-fed Irish cheddar products will arrive on-shelf in early October.

Truly Grass Fed's natural sharp and natural aged cheddars are made from happy Irish cows that are grass-fed. (PRNewsfoto/Truly Grass Fed) (PRNewswire)

Publix Grocery Stores will offer Truly Grass Fed Cheddar Cheese at all stores nationwide.

"We're pleased that Publix shares our commitment to bringing consumers great-tasting choices that are better for people, animals and the environment," said Eric Farr, Regional Development Manager, U.S. East for Truly Grass Fed. "We are delighted to introduce shoppers to our delicious, grass-fed cheddar from happy Irish cows at one of America's most popular stores."

All Truly Grass Fed products are sourced from cows that are 95% grass-fed (average of one cow for every two acres), Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. The resulting dairy products are naturally creamy and rich in nutrients. Truly Grass Fed's full product line-up includes salted and unsalted butter sticks, ghee clarified butter, a spreadable butter tub as well as hand-cut slices of its natural aged and sharp cheddar cheeses. Truly Grass Fed Natural Aged Cheddar is aged for six months to a smooth and creamy consistency. Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar is aged for 12 months, giving it a distinctive, bold taste. Both are available in seven ounce wedges.

The expansion of the product offering at Publix marks a significant milestone for the Truly Grass Fed brand, which first entered the U.S. market in 2019 and has been steadily expanding distribution. Other recent deals for the brand include distribution of Truly Grass Fed butter at King Soopers in Colorado and Kroger in Atlanta, as well as Fresh Market distribution for Truly Grass Fed Ghee Clarified Butter.

Truly Grass Fed sources its high-quality ingredients from 3,000 family farms located across Ireland's fertile countryside. The 100% farmer-owned co-operative, now called Tirlán, was formerly part of Glanbia plc.

Truly Grass Fed is committed to regenerative farming practices and responsibly-produced dairy that is healthier for animals, the environment and consumers. Truly Grass Fed is a member of 1% for the Planet, a global movement inspiring businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions. The brand donates one percent of annual revenue to member organizations, like Slow Food USA, which align with the dairy brand's values.

For more information and additional brand retail locations, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com .

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals and the planet. The brand's distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness.

About Tirlán

Tirlán is a world-class food and nutrition co-operative, with a diverse portfolio of quality ingredients, leading consumer and agri brands. The farmer-owned co-operative has a first-class track record of success in the global market.

Rooted in a rich heritage of family farming and embedded in its communities, Tirlán has evolved to bring the passion of its farmers and their high-quality milk and grains to the international marketplace. Using modern-day technology and applying the best processes to its milk pool of three billion litres and its premium grains portfolio, Tirlán now exports to more than 80 countries.

Its award-winning brands are household names in Ireland, and include Ireland's number one consumer dairy brand, Avonmore. The organisation draws on a wealth of experience to deliver exceptional products and tailored nutritional solutions including Kilmeaden, Wexford, Truly Grass Fed, Solmiko, CheddMax and GAIN Animal Nutrition. Tirlán has a strong market presence in the UK, France, Germany, UAE, the US, North Africa, Japan and China.

A talented team of over 2,100 people manage Tirlán's network of 11 production facilities, with annual revenues of over €3 billion expected in 2022. Tirlán is committed to sustainability through its comprehensive Living Proof programme, and the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) contained within it. For more information visit www.tirlan.com.

Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland. (PRNewsfoto/Truly Grass Fed) (PRNewswire)

