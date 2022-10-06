MCKIM & CREED EXPANDS MOBILE LIDAR COLLECTION CAPABILITIES WITH THE NAVVIS VLX

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed, one of the largest engineering and surveying firms in the U.S., announces its continued investment in the latest technologies by adding the NavVis VLX to its mobile LiDAR collection capabilities.

The NavVis VLX is a wearable mobile survey system designed specifically for capturing survey-grade point clouds (up to an accuracy of 8mm) and high-resolution imagery within challenging indoor and outdoor environments, including buildings and bridges. Equipped with two LiDAR sensors and four cameras, the NavVis VLX offers complete 360-degree data capture.

"With this cutting-edge technology, we will be able to better support our architectural partners by leveraging this scan-to-BIM and scan-to-CAD capability," said McKim & Creed Senior Vice President Matt Daves, PE, LEED AP, CBCP. "The result of the point cloud data captured in the built environment will now deliver accurate as-built BIM models and CAD drawings in Revit, Autocad and Archicad."

"McKim & Creed invests in the latest geospatial technology which allows us to provide the best method possible in helping our clients solve complex infrastructure challenges," said McKim & Creed Senior Vice President Tom Ruschkewicz. "This new reality capture technology enhances our existing specialized geospatial services and provides robust options to give our clients the data they need."

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned engineering, survey and planning firm with more than 750 employees operating in offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning; unmanned aerial systems; subsurface utility engineering; hydrographic and conventional surveying services; civil, environmental, mechanical, instrumentation, plumbing, and structural engineering; and industrial design-build services for the energy, transportation, government, land development, healthcare, industrial and water industries. www.mckimcreed.com.

