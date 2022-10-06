JLL Announces Details of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 200-6205; the conference ID number is 276969. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the conference ID number to be connected.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the company's Investor Relations website at ir.jll.com. Presentation slides to supplement the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins.

The webcast replay will be available for 12 months following the event on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of June 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

