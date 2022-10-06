Fall for EOS® This Season With 20% Off Naturepedic's Award-Winning Customizable Mattress Line

For a limited time only, consumers can save 20% on any certified EOS® Series mattress: Classic, (including the vegan model), Pillowtop and Trilux.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic, nontoxic mattress and bedding products for the whole family, is celebrating with a Fall special 20% off sale on its EOS Customizable Organic Mattress Series, using the code FALL20 (FALL20CAN in Canada) at checkout plus free shipping.

For a limited period, consumers can enjoy big savings on Naturepedic's award winning customizable organic mattresses this fall. With three different styles – Classic, Pillowtop, Trilux, and most recently, its PETA-approved EOS Classic organic vegan mattress, Naturepedic offers healthier quality sleep with breathable layers of certified organic cotton, wool, and organic-approved latex, ensuring better temperature regulation while naturally contouring to the body for unrivaled comfort.

EOS® Series:

EOS Classic – A beautiful and modern European-inspired design, the EOS Classic model features breathable layers of certified organic cotton, organic wool, and organic-approved latex for better temperature regulation.





EOS Classic Organic Vegan Mattress – A carefully handcrafted mattress without wool or other animal products, this mattress is Vegan Certified, PETA-Approved Vegan, and 100% GOTS certified organic.





EOS Pillow Top – Adds an additional comfort layer that increases flexibility and access to more plush configurations.





EOS Trilux – Is the ultimate organic latex mattress. It includes three layers of premium customizable latex to achieve even more flexibility.

With this Fall mattress sale, customers can also enjoy 100-night risk-free mattress trials, layer swaps and free shipping & returns.

Leading the organic mattress revolution for nearly 20 years, all Naturepedic products are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

