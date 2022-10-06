Enjoin Announces Expansion of Solutions Portfolio

The mid-revenue cycle solutions provider adds staffing services to address workforce shortages

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoin, a physician-directed mid-revenue cycle solutions provider, announced today expansion of its services portfolio to include Workforce Solutions to support healthcare organizations with Clinical Documentation Specialists, Inpatient Clinical Coders, Case Managers, and Utilization Review Nurses. This announcement precedes Enjoin's participation at the AHIMA22 Global Conference in Columbus, OH next week.

According to Justin C. Schmidt, co-CEO, "We know healthcare organizations are experiencing decreased margins and labor shortages resulting in a hyper focus on cost containment and revenue capture. Adding staffing to our portfolio was a natural transition and complements Enjoin's trusted and verified quality brand supporting clients with high value, high impact results.

Enjoin's physician-led approach is a key differentiator from other staffing companies with physician support embedded in the process with our consultants. "Enjoin's principles have always centered on collaboration with our board-certified physicians, compliance, and education rooted in evidence-based clinical practice guidance," says James P. Fee, MD, CCDS, CCS, co-CEO. "This model will be carried over to support our workforce solutions."

Additionally, dedicated management oversight combined with regular quality assurance will support compliance and high value outcomes to ensure data integrity and operational efficiency.

With an extensive onboarding process already established and well-known within its DRG Assurance and CDI teams, Enjoin will undoubtedly attract exceptional talent to ensure skillsets match healthcare organizations unique needs and create strong client partnerships.

For more information, visit Enjoin at the AHIMA22 Global Conference in Booth 111 or visit Workforce Solutions - Enjoin (enjoincdi.com)

About Enjoin

Value-based care and risk adjustment methodologies for payment and performance require increased transparency into providers' performance and data integrity. Led by clinical leaders and practicing physicians for over 30 years, we focus on improving patient outcomes with deep clinical expertise and advanced clinical documentation practices to drive clinical integration, revenue integrity, and quality of care. Enjoin clients achieve a demonstrable improvement in CMI, coding accuracy, quality metrics, risk adjustment and physician alignment. For more information, visit enjoincdi.com .

Enjoin earned an A+ rating in the First Look by KLAS for its clinical documentation integrity services.

