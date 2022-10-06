CoverEase Partners With Beam Benefits

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, announced today a partnership with the digitally-native employee benefits provider, Beam Benefits, via the addition of Beam's dental and vision products to their digital platform. CoverEase is the first company in the United States to offer businesses the ability to get instant online dental and vision quotes for their employees.

CoverEase's Beam Click Journey (PRNewswire)

CoverEase adds Beam Benefits to their digital platform, integrating dental & vision to their quoting marketplace.

The new integration adds Beam's dental and vision options to the company's marketplace which quotes workers' compensation, business liability and property, cyber liability insurance, group health insurance and term life insurance for up to $2 million in coverage.

CoverEase CEO Shawn Edgington shared her excitement for the future of CoverEase with the incorporation of Beam, "As our platform evolves and expands with additions like Beam Benefits, we're able to accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and save business owners time and money."

"Beam is thrilled to partner with CoverEase, a proven leader in the employee benefits ecosystem," said Alex Frommeyer, Co-founder and CEO of Beam Benefits. "Through our integration, businesses using CoverEase can access dynamic & transparent dental and vision benefit pricing. We are excited about the technology enabling this partnership, and look forward to working further with CoverEase and their customers."

CoverEase uses decades of best practices research, plus today's most advanced InsurTech to un-complicate the complicated. This approach results in a lightning fast, easy and awesome way to shop, compare, and buy business insurance and employee benefits.

About CoverEase:

CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, has reinvented the way businesses shop, purchase, and save on the insurance products that businesses need most. CoverEase utilizes an online "Amazon-like" shopping experience with unmatched quotes from the best insurance brands in the country. CoverEase, headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in New York, is WBENC certified and led by CEO Shawn Marie Edgington. Learn more at coverease.com

About Beam Benefits:

Beam Benefits is a digitally-native employee benefits company that offers dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health coverage for employers of all sizes. The company simplifies and modernizes the $100+ billion ancillary benefits industry through its intuitive online platform, self-service tools, AI-powered underwriting, and thoughtful coverage for improved overall wellness. Its Beam Perks™ program* offers incentives to members and rewards them for healthy behaviors. Beam has raised over $160 million in funding and is available in 44 states across the U.S. Learn more at beambenefits.com .

CoverEase CEO Shawn Edgington (right) and CEO of Beam Benefits Alex Frommeyer (left) pictured at the 2022 InsureTech Insider Conference. (PRNewswire)

CoverEase Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoverEase) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoverEase