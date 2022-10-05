Purina celebrates completion of $156 million factory expansion in Clinton, Iowa

Nearly 100 new jobs created in Clinton, increased production for Purina's trusted pet care brands

CLINTON, Iowa, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purina leaders and community representatives gathered in Clinton, Iowa, today to celebrate the completion of a $156 million expansion at the company's local factory. The project expands capacity and production capabilities for Purina's high-quality pet care brands and adds a technical training center. The expansion results in 96 new positions at the factory, which now employs approximately 570 people.

Purina's expansion in Clinton adds the capability to in-house produce Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements, including Calming Care and FortiFlora, the No. 1 probiotic brands recommended by veterianarians that contain beneficial strains of bacteria that promote calm behavior and support digestive health, respectively. (PRNewswire)

Purina's Clinton factory produces some of the company's most popular pet food and treat brands, and is a hub for innovative new products. The pet food production expansion includes new cooking and packaging lines that will be used to make a variety of pet food brands, including Purina ONE, Purina Pro Plan and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. This expansion results from growing demand from pet owners for its nutritious, science-based dog and cat foods using high-quality and trusted ingredients.

Purina also purchased a building adjacent to the factory that has been retrofitted for the packaging and storage of two unique Purina brands, with room to grow:

1 probiotic brands recommended by veterinarians that contain beneficial strains of bacteria that promote calm behavior and support digestive health, respectively. The science behind these therapeutic products represents a collaboration between Purina nutritionists, researchers and veterinarians. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements , including Calming Care and FortiFlora, the No. 1probiotic brands recommended by veterinarians that contain beneficial strains of bacteria that promote calm behavior and support digestive health, respectively. The science behind these therapeutic products represents a collaboration between Purina nutritionists, researchers and veterinarians.

Just Right is created using information provided by dog owners, balanced by Purina's nutritional experts and hand scooped and measured with personalized feeding instructions for each unique dog. All blends are 100 percent complete and balanced, prepared and packaged exclusively in Clinton . Just Right , Purina's first personalized dog food brand. Through a subscription-based e-commerce model,is created using information provided by dog owners, balanced by Purina's nutritional experts and hand scooped and measured with personalized feeding instructions for each unique dog. All blends are 100 percent complete and balanced, prepared and packaged exclusively in

"The pet care industry is dynamic and thriving, and Purina's role as the category leader is one that we take seriously," said Andrea Faccio, Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "The ongoing investment in our business, including this expansion in Clinton, sets us up for continued growth in the future and helps us meet increasing demand from pet owners who have placed their trust in Purina to deliver nutritious and high-quality dog and cat foods."

In addition to investing in the growth of Purina's brands, Purina is also investing in the future of its employees. The new 3,800-square-foot technical training center in Clinton supports Purina's investment in digital tools and technology to enhance collaboration and innovation in manufacturing. The Technical Training Center will be the hub for employee onboarding and incorporate both structured and self-driven training with digital tools and replicas of production equipment for employees to practice on, setting new pet food operators and technicians up for success on day one.

"Purina is proud to invest in our brands, our employees and the community here in Clinton," said Justin Wilkinson, Factory Manager, Purina in Clinton. "The Clinton factory plays a unique role at Purina with the production of over 190 formulas, many of which are exclusively made in Clinton. We value our team here and their future, and we are grateful that the Clinton community has supported our growth here for more than 50 years."

Purina employs approximately 1,370 people across Iowa. In addition to the factory in Clinton, Purina has operations in Fort Dodge and Davenport. Nestlé Purina strives to make a positive impact in every community in which it operates. In Clinton, the factory partnered with several local organizations on the expansion, including Eastern Iowa Community College-Clinton, Grow Clinton, Iowa Economic Development and the City of Clinton.

"The City of Clinton would like to congratulate Nestlé Purina on the completion of their most recent expansion," said Scott Maddasion, Mayor, City of Clinton. "Nestlé Purina is an integral part of our community as an employer and as a community partner. We truly appreciate Nestlé Purina's continued investment in our community and the addition of high-quality jobs that this investment brings. We look forward to the future success for Nestlé Purina and its employees in Clinton and across the globe."

Andy Sokolovich, President & CEO, Grow Clinton, adds, "Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is a valued business partner, and completing this most recent expansion underlines their investment in the greater Clinton region. Through a strong company culture focused on excellence, they continue to demonstrate success and growth in their industry. We are proud to have them as part of our community, and I look forward to working with their team for years to come."

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

1Kantar Veterinary Tracker, 2021.

This expansion brings the preparation and packaging of Just Right, Purina’s first personalized dog food brand, to Clinton. All blends are 100 percent complete and balanced, prepared and packaged exclusively in Clinton. (PRNewswire)

Purina's pet food production expansion in Clinton includes new cooking and packaging lines that will be used to make a variety of pet food brands, including Purina ONE, Purina Pro Plan and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. (PRNewswire)

Purina's pet food production expansion in Clinton includes new cooking and packaging lines that will be used to make a variety of pet food brands, including Purina ONE, Purina Pro Plan and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. (PRNewswire)

Purina gathered with the community Oct. 5 to celebrate the completion of a significant expansion at its Clinton factory. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nestlé Purina PetCare Company