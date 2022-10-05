Unveiling a new visual identity, new website, and refreshed positioning.

HASTINGS, Minn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 100 years, Smead has brought a spirit of innovation and integrity to keeping businesses and home offices organized. From manufacturing the first Bandless File System to mass-producing over 2 million wallets for the Armed Forces during WWII, Smead has shown its prowess to adapt and evolve as a company, while maintaining the highest quality craftsmanship. Today, Smead unveils its new rebrand, ushering in a new approach to uniting iconic legacy with a quintessential modern look. The new brand identity is rooted in Smead's heritage, innovation, and people — three key drivers defining Smead.

The new Smead logo. (PRNewswire)

Introducing the New Smead

Smead's homegrown culture and understanding of the market is what empowered the company to prosper exponentially for more than a century.

Although modern filing has advanced in various concepts, it seems only fitting that Smead's storied history, spanning over a century, through four generations and thousands of products later, all began with the revolutionary Bandless File. This rebrand marks another milestone for Smead. In 2017, with the successful acquisition of U Brands, a fashion-forward and contemporary subsidiary, Smead embodies the past and embraces the present while looking toward the future with a fresh and pioneering approach to the market. Smead introduces a new visual identity, brand messaging, and website launch for a new and immersive shopping experience.

Innovation remains synonymous with the Smead name, with Smead repositioning itself in a new light; Casey Avent, CEO of Smead, is excited for the future, "With our new rebrand, and creation of a refreshed identity, Smead is prepared to take on the next century and continue our focus as a global leader in home and office products with strategic initiatives, product expansion, and continued growth.

Visit the new Smead.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smead