HousingWire Names Coldwell Banker Real Estate CEO M. Ryan Gorman to 2022 Vanguards List

Gorman is recognized for his exceptional leadership in the real estate industry and impact on the Gen Blue network

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Ryan Gorman, chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, has been named to the HousingWire 2022 Vanguards list and recognized for his dedication to guiding the nation's iconic and most established real estate company. Under Gorman's leadership, Coldwell Banker has forged a path into the future, generating revolutionary initiatives to better support agents and make the buying and selling process seamless for consumers.

HousingWire's Vanguards list showcases the real estate and housing leaders who continue to innovate and evolve despite economic headwinds and shifting markets. Honorees continue to drive growth and successfully guide their organizations towards greatness.

A Visionary Leader

A strong activist for inclusivity and creating a path to homeownership for all, Gorman continues to expand on the industry-first Inclusive Ownership Program which aims to increase the diverse demographics of owners and includes financial benefits and mentorship opportunities with industry leaders.

The brand has welcomed 30 companies under this program, since launching it in February 2020. Some of the newly affiliated owners join the Coldwell Banker brand with many years of experience in their local communities as independent brokerage owners, others are starting fresh in the real estate industry altogether. This diverse group of affiliates encompasses Asian-American, African American, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, women and veteran entrepreneurs who represent cities and towns of all sizes across the continental United States.

During a time when other real estate brands are pulling back, Gorman continues to invest heavily in the brand's luxury agents. Under Gorman's leadership, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury hosted its first-ever ENGAGE summit in Los Angeles, California. Representing over $12B in total sales volume, over 400 Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists from 10 countries and 30 states had the opportunity learn tangible techniques from industry experts on how to navigate this evolving market and gain an edge in their marketplace.

Gorman guided the brand's 2022 strategy and helped shift focus from buyers to sellers through the "Dream" ad campaign, which featured an updated website with three new Coldwell Banker tools: the CB Estimate℠, Move Meter℠ and the Seller's Assurance Program. Through the Coldwell Banker Seller Strategy, which gives potential sellers data and tools to help them make the decision to move, the brand is tackling inventory head on by inspiring homeowners to dream of the possibilities of home.

"I know I speak for everyone at Coldwell Banker when I say that I am honored to work with such an influential leader like Ryan. Being recognized as a Vanguard is a true testament to his leadership and guidance. From working on a rebrand trifecta, creating paths to homeownership for all and navigating a changing housing market – Ryan endlessly focuses on guiding the Gen Blue network to achieve new milestones and successes. We are thrilled to celebrate this recognition with Ryan and look forward to even more success with Ryan at the helm!"

- Liz Gehringer, President of Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

