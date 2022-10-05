Caravel Autism Health Opens its Third Therapy Clinic in Iowa for Children with Autism

URBANDALE, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is celebrating the grand opening of its third Iowa location today. Caravel's team of specialists has been improving outcomes for children with autism since 2009. Caravel's newest clinic is at 2439 106th Street in Urbandale, Iowa.

The clinic will help families in the Greater Des Moines area by providing a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, customized Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, family support and counseling. ABA uses positive reinforcement to help young children build language and communication skills and improve focus. ABA is recognized as the most effective treatment for children with autism by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Caravel opened its first Iowa clinic in 2021. According to Caravel CEO Mike Miller, "ABA therapy helps children who are on the spectrum achieve better outcomes, especially when we can start treatment in the early developmental years. We have made Iowa a focus of our expansion efforts because we want to ensure that families have access to the highest quality autism services close to home. We are excited to be opening the Urbandale clinic and giving local families access to this life-changing treatment."

"ABA therapy helps children with autism learn to connect with the world around them," explained Jessica Crawford, MA, BCBA, LBA, clinic director for Caravel in Urbandale. "If a child has autism, the best possible scenario is early identification. By diagnosing at an early age and beginning ABA treatment, we can give that child the greatest opportunity to reach his or her full potential."

Crawford and her team at Caravel's Urbandale clinic are currently enrolling new clients for evaluation and treatment. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 515-514-1430 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

