WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN OCTOBER 2022

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With newly eased entry protocols and tropical sunshine on the forecast, now is the perfect time to book a trip to The Bahamas. From world-class culinary experiences to lively entertainment and exciting cultural events, see for yourself how much the destination has to offer.

Exuma, Bahamas (courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (PRNewswire)

Come and see for yourself how much The Bahamas has to offer.

NEWS

Tourism Leadership Continues Its "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Events Across the U.S. — In September, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation marked the successful start of global sales and marketing events in Florida, New York and New Jersey. The events are designed to export a taste of Bahamian culture directly to industry leaders, partners, travel agents, media and influencers in major markets across the globe while inspiring travel to the destination. Additional event stops in the U.S. and Canada include Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada; and Los Angeles, California. The BMOTIA will also head to Atlanta, Georgia and Houston, Texas in the future.

The Bahamas Further Relaxes COVID Protocols — As of 20 September 2022, the COVID-19 testing requirement for entering The Bahamas has been eliminated. All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, are no longer required to submit to pre-travel COVID-19 testing to enter the country. Additionally, as of 1 October 2022, face masks will no longer be required in most public settings. Travellers should visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates to see the latest protocols.

South Eleuthera Hosts a Homecoming Festival — Homecomings are popular festivals in which Bahamians return to their hometowns to celebrate and reminisce. The Wemyss Bight Homecoming Festival, which takes place from 9 to 13 October 2022, will welcome both residents and visitors with live music, Bahamian food and drink and local crafts.

The Harbour Island Regatta Returns — The annual Harbour Island Regatta, from 7 to 10 October 2022, will welcome sloop sailors and spectators alike. Participants will race each other across crystal-clear waters to win cash prizes and the grand trophy while those watching can shop artisan vendors and enjoy authentic local food, drink and live music.

Spend Wednesday Nights at Smith's Point in Grand Bahama Island — Wednesday nights in Grand Bahama Island are about to come alive at Smith's Point Fish Fry. Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, visitors to this Grand Bahama signature event can expect a traditional cookout featuring fried snapper, lobster, potato bread, conch salad and other authentic Bahamian dishes to a backdrop of live music.

Baha Mar Launches The First Annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival — Experience world-class dining and indulge in exclusive dinners in spectacular locations, as well as tastings and intimate conversations with master chefs like Marcus Samuelsson and Daniel Boulud, as well as Nassau native celebrity chef Simeon Hall Jr. at the first annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, from 21 to 23 October 2022.

The Bahamas Scores 28 Nominations in the Caribbean Journal Travelers' Choice Awards — The Islands of The Bahamas are well represented in the 2022 Caribbean Journal Travelers' Choice Awards. Categories range from top destination to hotel and beach bar awards. Voting is live now through 19 October 2022.

The Bahamas Shines Bright in Scuba Diving Magazine — Participants in Scuba Diving Magazine's 2023 Reader's Choice Awards named The Bahamas a top destination for aquatic adventures in 13 categories, including best waters for animal encounters (No. 1), caves (No. 2), wrecks (No. 3) and beginners (No. 3).

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

You Can Earn a Complimentary Night at Green Turtle Club Resort & Marina — Guests travelling to Abaco who book seven consecutive nights at Green Turtle Club Resort & Marina will earn a complimentary night. The offer is applicable for any room type, including waterfront villas.

Private Pilots Visiting The Bahamas' Out Islands Will Receive a $150 Credit — Private pilots who book a two-night hotel stay at participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board hotels between now and 30 June 2023, for travel until 31 October 2023, will receive a $150 credit.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation