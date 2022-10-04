ImpediMed Announces U.S. Launch of Lymphedema Prevention Program with GenesisCare a Global Organization Dedicated to Care of Cancer Patients

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) is pleased to announce the signing of a Global Strategic Commercial Partnership and pilot program with GenesisCare. The pilot program will consist of an initial roll out of five (5) SOZO® units to establish lymphedema screening services for breast cancer patients in centers across the United States. These units are scheduled to be installed over the coming quarter. Upon successful completion of the pilot program, GenesisCare will evaluate a staged expansion to additional sites in the United States and globally.

GenesisCare is a global care leader with more than 6,000 highly trained healthcare professionals employed at more than 300 locations across four countries. They are the one of largest providers of cancer care in USA, Australia, Spain, and the UK. In the US, GenesisCare operates radiation oncology treatment centers and integrated medical offices, including 120 radiation oncology centers. Additionally, GenesisCare operates a further 40 centers in Australia, 17 in Spain, and 14 in the UK.

GenesisCare focuses on a culture of care that is patient focused and performance driven. Their vision is to provide care that focuses on the individual as well as the condition. They personalize treatment by designing individualized care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes with a goal of delivering exceptional service in a way that enhances every aspect of a patient's cancer journey.

"GenesisCare is dedicated to providing exceptional care utilizing the latest and best tools and technologies for our patients during both treatment and survivorship," said GenesisCare Global Chief Medical Officer, Wally Curran, MD. "Lymphedema places physical, emotional, and financial burden on cancer survivors, and it is often identified later in the course of treatment or care. Just as we seek to find breast cancer at the earliest possible time through screening, we can identify lymphedema earlier using SOZO and ImpediMed's lymphedema prevention program, with the hope of improving our patients' quality of life in survivorship."

"We are proud to partner with organizations like GenesisCare that are committed to bringing innovative technologies and solutions to their patients," said David Anderson, Interim CEO of ImpediMed. "Our team will work closely with the five pilot sites to ensure successful implementation of SOZO within their existing workflows. These initial programs will create the template to bring lymphedema prevention services to more cancer patients across the globe."

Over the past year, ImpediMed announced a strategy of expanding its engagement with key corporate accounts and large integrated delivery networks (IDNs). As a part of a proven land and expand strategy, SOZO programs start small and then expand once workflows are established. The Company has almost a quarter of US SOZO's now operating in IDN and corporate accounts and expects this number to significantly grow as reimbursement becomes widely available.

About Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a side effect of cancer treatment. It currently affects about 1-in-3 patients who have undergone surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy, each of which may compromise the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is characterized by abnormal swelling that generally occurs in one of the arms or legs, and sometimes both arms and both legs. Patients with lymphedema also have a greater risk of getting infections. Cuts or small breaks in the skin can lead to serious complications and hospitalizations. Currently, no cure for lymphedema exists. By the time patients experience swelling, the condition is typically irreversible. However, new research indicates that prevention is possible if lymphedema is caught early. For more information, visit www.preventlymphedema.com.

About ImpediMed

Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors, and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS). ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications including heart failure, protein calorie malnutrition and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally.

