Diagramming as Code to Ease Compliance

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're reading this, you know companies need to keep up with increasingly stringent regulations like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) new rules on data disclosures. There is now a de facto standard for complying with these regulations called diagramming as code (DAC).

DAC for Compliance

Diagramming as code is the process of creating a set of diagrams that accurately represent the "internal structures, processes and procedures" of a piece of software or, in this case, your organization. The code is used to generate diagrams that act as a blueprint for the rest of your organization to follow.

DAC Benefits

The DAC methodology provides some serious benefits. First, it creates diagrams that are readable by humans and machines. This makes it easy to turn a PCI-DSS-compliant network diagram into an easily auditable checklist. Then, when an update is required, adding, or removing an object in the code updates visual diagrams and checklists simultaneously. This keeps auditable diagrams and procedures accurate and compliant. Finally, this makes it easy to share diagrams.

DAC Federation

How much time is wasted inside standard flowchart software redrawing diagrams either found online or in old presentation decks? With code-based diagrams, in a language such as PlantUML, it is easy to share, alter, and use tried and true diagrams. To help with this effort Unified Compliance is launching a Bubble template that uses the PlantUML language to draw diagrams as code and share them. This app connects to UC's federated Gateway allowing users to build, borrow, and share their diagrams as code.

Go to theucf.info/PlantUMLApp for a first look at UCs new Bubble Template.

Check out theucf.info/DAC for a DAC primer.

Try theucf.info/PlantUMLSyntax for a peek at UC's syntax guide.

About Unified Compliance

Unified Compliance (UC) provides the world's most vetted compliance. Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®) is the world's most extensive library of interdependent regulatory compliance documents and the only commercially accessible compliance framework. AWS, Verizon, Google, JPMorgan, NASA, US Treasury, and hundreds of other organizations across industries rely on UC's patented processes and APIs. The UCF incorporates artificial and augmented intelligence to simplify compliance processes, ensuring greater ease of attestation and success. It helps compliance professionals gather the evidence they need to prove compliance in the most cost-efficient method available. Detailed information is at unifiedcompliance.com.

