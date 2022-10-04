JALISCO, Mexico, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Código 1530, the tequila brand known for quality and innovation within the tequila and mezcal industries, has just launched a unique Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco tequila that is undeniably special.

Código 1530 to Release First Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco Tequila (PRNewswire)

The special edition Blanco is considered an Estate Harvest, meaning it is made with only agave that is grown on Código 1530 owned land. In the tequila industry, less than 1% of tequila brands own the entire process from 'Field to Bottle' and Código 1530 counts itself in that exclusive and authentic group. Because of this control and oversight, Founder and Co-CEO Fede Vaughan, decided that it was the right time to harvest their beautiful Blue Weber Agave plants, waiting a full 6 years until they were perfectly and fully mature with a brix level at its peak. The piñas averaged about 100 pounds each and were used to produce this limited Blanco.

Código 1530's ultra-premium and super smooth tequilas get their distinctly pure flavors from resting in the finest French White Oak Wine Barrels until they are aged to perfection. Fede Vaughan worked with Código 1530's Master Distiller, Wilfrido Ortega, to do something never done before in the fermentation process. After cooking the estate harvest using juice from the first press, it is then fermented in small batches directly in French Oak wine barrels. The fermented juice is then distilled at Código 1530's dedicated distillery (NOM 1616).

"Because we own our own process and have full control over every step of our truly craft tequila, we were able to experiment with some variables in the production process until we created exactly what we set out to accomplish," Federico Vaughan said. "I wanted this first Estate Harvest to be memorable, therefore, we decided to make it a higher ABV. This still strength blanco is distilled to 45% ABV or 90 proof. The result is an absolute stand out. The flavor is pure and unmatched. There is nothing else like it on the market as it speaks to the art of real tequila making that has been perfected over many generations."

Making sure the flavors of Amatitán terroir were present was a main priority in this Código 1530 Estate Harvest. The flavors found in this estate harvest truly represent our agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico. The aromas on the nose whisper of sweet cherry blossom and honey with the salinity of olive. Soft on the palate thanks to the unique barrel fermentation process, the flavors result in a fresh and balanced tasting profile. Bright cooked agave and citrus meet the earthy taste of black pepper, creamy notes of nutty pumpkin seed, and vegetal mint round out this must try Blanco for any tequila lover and spirits aficionado.

Código 1530 prides itself in sourcing all components in Mexico and this special release is no exception. The bottles are made from 100% recycled Mexican glass. Handcrafted in Mexico by skilled artisans, the sustainably sourced glass results in a beautiful, locally fabricated bottle. Since this Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco was created from field to bottle on Código 1530's owned land, there was lack of transport of agave which helps reduce the carbon footprint.

This limited run Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco will retail for $79, available now at www.codigo1530.com and at select retail locations.

About Código 1530

Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand born from a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico's most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530's five core tequila offerings: Blanco, Rosa, Reposado, Añejo and "Origen" Extra-Añejo, have been perfected using time-honored customs without ever veering from the historic traditions of including no added chemicals, flavorings, or sweeteners. Passionately produced in a distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, MX the rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in the world's finest French Oak Cabernet wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley region. In addition to its multiple tequila expressions, Código 1530 has recently added 2 new mezcal offerings to the portfolio. Código 1530 is available in all 50 states, and in 30 countries world-wide. Learn more at www.codigo1530.com .

Código 1530 to Release First Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco Tequila (PRNewswire)

Código 1530 (PRNewsfoto/Código 1530) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Codigo 1530