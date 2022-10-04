Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting of Stockholders and Liquidation

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 3, 2022 - Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (the "Company") (NYSE: ASAQ.U, ASAQ, ASAQ WS), announced today that it has canceled its special meeting of stockholders that was previously scheduled for 10:00 AM Eastern time on October 4, 2022, and that, due to its inability to complete an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate, effective as of the close of business on October 6, 2022, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the "Public Shares"), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.03.

As of the close of business on October 6, 2022, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the trust account, the Company has instructed the trustee of the trust account to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account. The proceeds of the trust account will be held in a non-interest bearing account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account by delivering their Public Shares to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount. The redemption of the Public Shares is expected to be completed within ten business days after October 6, 2022.

The Company's sponsor has agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding Class B common stock issued prior to the Company's initial public offering. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless.

The Company expects that the New York Stock Exchange will file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") to delist the Company's securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

