Alafair Biosciences Announces VersaWrap® Sales Milestone

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, announced that sales of its flagship product, VersaWrap®, have now exceeded 5000 units since commercial launch. This sales growth reflects expanding surgeon adoption and clinical need for VersaWrap. VersaWrap is an ultrathin, sutureless, bioresorbable hydrogel implant that manages tendons, ligament, skeletal muscle, and peripheral nerve tissues. Forming a permeable, gelatinous layer around target tissues, VersaWrap facilitates improved tissue gliding during healing. This thin layer reduces surface-to-surface friction, leading to reduced postoperative tethering.

"VersaWrap is a great option for my patients that are prone to scarring," stated Dr. Adam Strohl, MD, hand surgeon in Philadelphia, PA. "We've applied VersaWrap in both complex and straightforward cases, and there is a noticeable difference in the recovery of these patients. They report a faster return to life with less therapy. We are looking forward to seeing the results of our upcoming study."

VersaWrap's commercial success allows expansion of marketing initiatives and the pursuit of additional markets. "VersaWrap adoption consistently exceeds our expectations," said John Joyoprayitno, Alafair Chief Executive Officer. "This growth trajectory is owed to not only the device composition and its ability to provide a gliding surface, but also to the creativity of physicians in finding new and exciting applications for VersaWrap."

Launched in December 2017, VersaWrap has experienced rapid market adoption in diverse clinical procedures. Alafair anticipates additional 510(k) filings next year as it seeks to expand the clinical applications for the use of its hydrogel technology.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair is privately-held, developing animal/human tissue-free medical devices based on its proprietary technology with a portfolio of 28 issued and 8 pending patents. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

