AIMMO presents vision of AI fast tracking autonomous vehicle development at Auto.AI Europe 2022

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMMO (Seung-taek Oh, CEO), a member of the Born2Global Centre specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and data, announced that it participated in Auto.AI Europe 2022, where it gave a presentation under the theme "Successful Strategies for Effective Operational Design Domain (ODD) Expansion through Data-Centric AI".

Auto.AI Europe is the leading technical event on deep-learning technology for Levels 4 and 5 automated vehicles that brings together global automotive manufacturers, OEMs, Tier 1 and 2 companies, and industry-leading experts in various fields such as machine learning, neural networks, and perception and vision technologies from around the world.

This year's event featured 19 business partners and 37 speakers and was attended by 302 people. Various discussions on autonomous driving technology development and related case studies were presented, and industry officials actively engaged in networking activities.

Doyle Chung, AIMMO's head of Global Strategy & IR, participated as a keynote speaker at the conference, presenting his recent assessment of various problems that companies in the autonomous driving industry are facing. He also introduced AIMMO's Data as a Service (DaaS), which is optimized to obtain ODD ensuring the safe operation of automated driving systems through AI.

AIMMO's DaaS supports-customized, high-precision data and will perform a wide range of tasks from data collection to processing. AIMMO plans to launch DaaS late 2022.

Unlike rival services, AIMMO's DaaS will generate scenario data and metadata that satisfies the ODD. DaaS will also process data in the same format on one platform according to the customer's needs without outsourcing the three key steps of data cleansing, curation, and labeling, which are essential for the development and testing of autonomous driving systems. The extreme parameters and unpredictable data (in edge cases) required for ODD expansion will be stored in AIMMO's data lake. Customers can upgrade their autonomous driving models by receiving ETL (extract, transform, and load) processed data from AIMMO DaaS for each stage of the entire cycle required for AI model development.

Since the service provides only the minimum ground truth dataset optimized for each customer's machine learning model, AIMMO DaaS can reduce the burden of the company's data processing costs. In addition, AIMMO DaaS can provide continuous edge case triggering and synthetic data based on data obtained through the testing of edge cases, such as accident situations and bad weather, that are difficult to verify on real roads, thereby increasing the reliability of its algorithm.

Chung said, "This meeting was very fruitful because I was able to introduce AIMMO's differentiated DaaS service, together with various cases, to a large group of autonomous driving and deep learning experts at the Auto.AI Europe conference." He added, "We are updating the service to enable it to quickly and accurately analyze large amounts of data, making it possible to apply AI to more industries and companies, and we plan to expand our business in the global market based on our outstanding technology."

About AIMMO

AIMMO is re-defining how AI can be used and applied to power smart automation. At the heart of AIMMO's smart automation solution is its proprietary AI-driven approach to the acquisition, curation, labeling, and augmentation of structured, highly accurate training data that is delivered even faster to end users through AIMMO's automated data operations process.

With its transformative supply and licensing models, AIMMO is leading the global enablement of new smart applications to realize automation efficiency in a wide range of fields from autonomous vehicles to smart cities, industry 4.0, robotics and security services.

For more information, please visit aimmo.ai

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit born2global.com

