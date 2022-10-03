White Cap Expands Northwest Region with Acquisition of Valley Supply Company

ATLANTA , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap L.P. ("White Cap") has closed on an agreement to acquire Valley Supply Company, a Washington-based supplier of construction materials to contractors in the Puget Sound area. With six locations across Washington State, Valley Supply Company will join White Cap in its Northwest Region to serve local customers with exceptional customer service.

"We look forward to offering expanded service capabilities for our customers in the Puget Sound area and across our Northwest Region," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "Our nationwide product offerings combined with the number of locations, strong relationships, and local expertise from the Valley Supply Company team will allow us to further enhance our exceptional service for customers."

About White Cap

White Cap L.P. and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

About Valley Supply Company

Valley Supply Company was founded in 1972 to become a premier supplier of construction materials to residential and commercial contractors in the Puget Sound area. With six locations in Woodinville, Puyallup, Ellensburg, Silverdale, Tumwater and Moses Lake, Valley Supply Company offers an expanded product line to serve customers in Western and Central Washington. For more information, visit https://valleysupply.com/.

