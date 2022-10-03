SourceAmerica Promotes Workforce Equity for People with Disabilities

National Disability Employment Awareness Month Highlights Valuable Untapped Labor Force

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® and its network of nonprofit agencies are highlighting the importance of employment equity and the workforce contributions of people with disabilities during National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October 2022. For almost 50 years, SourceAmerica has connected people with disabilities to meaningful jobs through contracts with the federal government and private sector. With 11 million open jobs in the current labor market (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics), people with disabilities are a largely untapped and valuable talent pool.

SourceAmerica logo (PRNewsfoto/SourceAmerica) (PRNewswire)

We want to lower the unemployment rate for people with disabilities while creating jobs with stability, competitive wage

Throughout October, SourceAmerica will focus on the theme announced by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy – "Disability: Part of the Equity Equation." More than 70% of working-age people with disabilities are left out of the workforce and the need to create more access to employment opportunities is paramount.

"When the economy is more inclusive, it's healthier, more productive, and transformative," said SourceAmerica President and CEO Richard Belden. "We want to lower the unemployment rate for people with disabilities while creating jobs with stability, competitive wages and advancement potential to build careers."

Employers of all sizes and in all industries are encouraged throughout October to recognize the value employees with disabilities bring to the U.S. economy and workforce. SourceAmerica will continue to amplify the voices of people with disabilities and highlight how their perspectives and experiences enrich the American workforce. As an advocate for herself and others, Customer Care Representative Katie Galloway wants employers to know that "people with disabilities are just as ambitious, capable and hardworking as people without disabilities."

Katie works for InspiriTec, an IT social enterprise and one of the nearly 400 AbilityOne® authorized providers in the SourceAmerica network. The AbilityOne® Program is one of the nation's largest sources of employment for people who are blind or have significant disabilities. There are approximately 36,000 AbilityOne employees in the SourceAmerica network.

AbilityOne employees across the SourceAmerica nonprofit network will share their stories throughout October. Get to know them and learn more at SourceAmerica.org/newsroom. See Katie's story here.

About SourceAmerica:

SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SourceAmerica