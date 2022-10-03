"Riverdale" Star Mädchen Amick Hosts Benefit Concert with Stars Rob Morrow, Dash Mihok, Jeff Timmons, and More to Kick Off Mental Health Awareness Week

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, actress Mädchen Amick ("Riverdale", "Twin Peaks") hosted a benefit concert at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles to support the mental health awareness foundation Don't MiND Me, which she founded with her family. The concert was an intimate event featuring performances by actors Rob Morrow ("Billions"), Dash Mihok ("Ray Donovan"), and Scott Michael Campbell ("Shameless") as well as International Pop Star Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees), Singer/Songwriter/Producer Brandon Rogers, the band The Brink Of, and Don't MiND Me Foundation Co-Founders, Actress/Singer/Songwriter Mina Tobias and Rapper Sly Alexis. Other notable attendees included Sherry Saeedi (Veeps Founder, founder/CEO, Verswire), Actress Victoria Baldesarra, and Actress Adele Rene ("Twin Peaks").

From Sly Alexis rapping, to Scott Michael Campbell's fun acoustic drinking songs, while Rob Morrow wowed the crowd with his rendition of Justin Bieber's "Peaches", the lineup included a variety of sounds. Mina Tobias and Brandon Rogers sang a duet that the world never knew we needed and Jeff Timmons closed the show with fan-favorite; "Because of You". One of the most moving parts of the night was when Dash Mihok, introduced by Mädchen Amick and the show's producer and foundation Board Member, Alaina Bendi, spoke on his struggles with Tourette Syndrome and his advocacy for mental health awareness since the age of ten.

The event was sponsored by The Supreme Agency, a full-service boutique PR firm headquartered in NYC and LA specializing in Fashion/Lifestyle, Entertainment, Music, Web3, Consumer Tech, and Talent Relations. Also serving as a sponsor was newly formed label Verswire, founded by Veeps founder & COO Sherry Saeedi, Mark Hoppus of blink-182, veteran music manager Nick Lippman, with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz serving as a strategic advisor.

About Don't MiND Me:

Don't MiND Me is a direct impact nonprofit mental health foundation created by actress Mädchen Amick ("Riverdale", "Twin Peaks"), her husband David Alexis, daughter Mina, and son Sly - who was diagnosed with a mental illness ten years ago. They were inspired to create this nonprofit from their experiences navigating a broken system, where they struggled to find proper diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and urgent care for their loved one. dontmindme.org

