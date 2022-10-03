InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Waist Pack (CNC-744)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought of this idea after realizing how dirty our hands get when out and about," said the inventor from Kings Mountain, N.C. "This invention will give people a way to walk around and clean their hands easily after touching objects."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented CLEAN HANDS to fulfill the need for a method to enhance safety and protection in various environments. This invention improves sanitary conditions and offers an additional layer of protection and cleanliness. Additionally, this invention could prevent a person from coming in direct contact with a disease.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-744, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp