CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Latch Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch") (NASDAQ: LTCH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Latch includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 31, 2022

Aggrieved Latch investors only have until October 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

