InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Changing Accessory (PLB-173)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a clean, dry, stable surface to stand on when changing your clothes in remote locations such as a campsite or hunting field," said an inventor and veteran, from New Castle, Del., "so I invented THE BOARD. My design offers an alternative to standing on the wet or damp dirt, grass or gravel."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to change clothes at a remote location. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand directly on the ground. As a result, it helps to prevent the feet from becoming wet, dirty or cold and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for hunters, campers, beach goers, outdoor enthusiasts, motor cross and BMX, etc.

