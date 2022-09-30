Denver Beer Week Celebrates City's Craft Beer Culture

14th Annual Event features more than 160 events and largest Denver Beer Trail ever

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 160 beer-related events over nine days. The return of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in person. And, the largest Denver Beer Trail yet. It's all part of VISIT DENVER's 14th Annual Denver Beer Week, Sept. 30-Oct. 8.

Each year Denver Beer Week features tap takeovers, rare beer tappings, special beer pairing dinners, Oktoberfests, musical performances and more before culminating in in the world's largest beer competition at GABF. Additionally, as part of Denver Beer Week, VISIT DENVER creates the annual Denver Beer Trail – a fun, helpful guide to America's greatest beer city. The 2022 edition features 48 breweries around Denver, making it the biggest beer trail to date and first since 2019.

"The dedication of local brewers and excitement of beer fans from around the country heading into Denver Beer Week and the Great American Beer Festival are proof that The Mile High City remains the craft beer capital of the U.S.," said Richard Scharf, President & CEO of VISIT DENVER. "We're excited to raise a pint to celebrate all things beer in Denver."

Below are a few ways to enjoy Denver Beer Week 2022. A full listing of the more than 160 events and a digital version of the Denver Beer Trail, can be found on the Denver Beer Week website.

Harvest Week

Oct. 4-6 at Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Presented by EatDenver and The GrowHaus, 18 Denver-area chefs will collaborate on a series of five-course dinners paired with Colorado spirits, wine, beer and more at the 15th annual Harvest Week celebration. Proceeds will support independent restaurants and efforts to alleviate food insecurity.

Great American Beer Festival

Oct. 6-8 at the Colorado Convention Center

Produced by the Brewers Association and celebrating its 40th anniversary, GABF is the largest ticketed beer festival in the country in terms of attendees, breweries and beers served. Tickets remain for the Thursday evening session only as 40,000 attendees are expected to sample more than 2,000 different beers from 500 breweries throughout the festival.

Adulting with the Animals: Oktoberfest

Oct. 6 at Denver Zoo

It's time for the party animals to take over Denver Zoo during Oktoberfest. The adults-only fun includes Bavarian eats, live music from the Polkanauts, a yodeling contest and special animal encounters you might not get on a regular zoo day.

GABFiesta

Oct. 7 at Raices Brewing Company

Raices is honoring diversity in the craft beer industry with a fiesta! In addition to serving cervezas that celebrate Latino culture, live music kicks off at 6 p.m. with Mono Verde Collective and Orquesta La Brava takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Yoga on Tap

Oct. 7 at Golden Mill

Head just west of Denver to the picturesque rooftop at the Golden Mill and kickstart your weekend with a mid-day, all-levels yoga class for $12. Entry fee includes one complimentary beverage (Kombucha, Beer, Wine, Margarita) after class!

