From top North Texas ranch team, the equestrian ranch that thinks it's a luxury resort -- including pool, tennis court, soccer field, skeet range, airstrip and airplane hangar

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, led by expert agents David Burgher and Harlan Ray of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, is thrilled to bring to market the incomparable C7 Ranch in Cleburne, Texas. Just 50 minutes southwest of Dallas and 30 minutes south of Fort Worth, this uniquely luxurious property is ideal as a weekend retreat or full-time residence. Currently used as an equestrian and recreational ranch, the C7 comes with multiple homes, a covered cutting-horse and riding arena, barns, horse stalls, shop areas, swimming pool, soccer field, grass tennis court, skeet-shooting range, private lake, airplane hangar and grass airstrip.

Addressed as 3161 County Road 808, the C7 Ranch is two miles west of Interstate I-35W in the heart of Johnson County and just minutes northeast of Cleburne, population 30,000. Accessed through a stone entry feature with code-access iron gates, the ranch's 67+/- acres offer a diverse combination of level ground, rolling topography and fertile bottomland, with both heavily wooded areas and open pastureland, making it ideal for a combination of cattle and wildlife. Most of the property's soil is a fine, sandy loam.

The centerpiece of the ranch is the stunning main residence. Designed by Cornerstone Architects of Austin, Texas, and built in 2017, it offers nearly 4,600 square feet of space and style. Its contemporary exterior is a combination of stone and 150-year-old reclaimed wood, accented with a standing-seam metal roof and large, custom-made metal front doors. The interior features large open areas and high ceilings, many with beams, and floors that are a combination of stone and wood. The luxuries are many, including grand covered porches, a great room with a stone fireplace, an open-plan gourmet kitchen with a large seating island and four spacious bedrooms, each with a private bath.

The C7 Ranch is exceptional in every way. Well-built and well-maintained, it makes a clear statement that no corners were cut and that attention to detail is everywhere — from its custom lighting at night to its abundant cross fencing that provides a variety of turnouts for horses and livestock. Combined with its resort-like luxury amenities that are unusual for a ranch — the soccer field, tennis court, skeet-shooting range, airplane hangar and airstrip — it is the perfect blend of rural life and refined living. The C7 Ranch, 3161 County Road 808, Cleburne, Texas, is offered for $6,984,000.

