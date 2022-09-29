Sandata Announces Doug Fleishman as Chief Revenue Officer

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is proud to announce the addition of Doug Fleishman, Chief Revenue Officer, to the team. As Chief Revenue Officer, Fleishman will drive Sandata's growth, lead sales and marketing efforts, help establish new partnerships, and drive strategic focus.

"I am thrilled to be joining Sandata," said Fleishman. "Sandata's depth and breadth of knowledge and expertise in the marketplace is second to none. Our mission to be a transformative organization driven by superior technology and experience aligns with my own passion to drive innovation and improvement."

Fleishman has more than 20 years of experience in the health care payer, provider, and employer markets and a proven track record of bringing value to clients. He has a strong background in management, business development, sales, and marketing. Prior to joining Sandata, Fleishman held senior positions at MedOrion, Advantmed, Wellframe and Verscend.

"Doug is a perfect complement to our team," said Emmet O'Gara, Sandata Chief Executive Officer. "He has a track record of delivering world-class solutions while becoming a trusted partner to his clients in the process. He will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build relationships and drive value."

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is transforming healthcare with the most trusted technology and unmatched experience. From EVV-compliant agency management solutions supporting over 15,000 agencies to robust payer programs built for 21 states and 50+ managed care organizations, Sandata is the leading U.S. provider of technology and industry expertise to optimize collaboration between payers and providers in delivering care. Visit Sandata.com to learn more.

