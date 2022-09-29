Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NACD ANNOUNCES 20 BOARDS OF DIRECTORS AS FINALISTS FOR 2022 NACD DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS

Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 corporate board members, today announced finalists for the 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. The awards recognize boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

Awards will be given to five organizations, one in each of the award categories: (1) Public Company—Large Cap, (2) Public Company—Mid Cap, (3) Public Company—Small Cap, (4) Privately Owned Company, and (5) Nonprofit Organization.

Winners will be announced at the NACD DE&I Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Boards of the following companies have been recognized as finalists for NACD DE&I Award recognition:

Public Company–Large Cap

Public Company–Mid Cap 

Kroger Co.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 

Edison International

Cummins Inc. 

CMS Energy Corp.

Alaska Air Group Inc. 

Paramount Global

Synovus Financial Corp. 



Public Company–Small Cap

Privately Owned Company 

Hibbett Inc.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco 

Conduent Inc.

TIAA 

AtriCure Inc.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island 

Caleres Inc.

RSM US LLP 



Nonprofit Organization


Marcus Performing Arts Center


Government Employees Health Association Inc.


Association of Corporate Counsel


Delta Dental of Illinois


"This year's nominees are driving change in the boardroom, throughout their organization, and in the communities in which they operate," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason.

Finalists will be evaluated by an independent, external selection committee of leading corporate directors who have diverse skills, experiences, and insights. Winning boards will be assessed based on how the board's composition, culture, and practices align with the company's DE&I objectives; how the DE&I approaches impact the organization and external stakeholders; and how the company's DE&I initiatives have driven innovation.

Visit the NACD DE&I Awards website to learn more about the gala and sponsorship opportunities.

For more information on NACD's commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level, and for further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, please visit the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™ and the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Resource Center.

About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. 
To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

