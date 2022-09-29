Multistrada V4 Rally: The Ducati Dedicated to Great Travelers

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is designed for the most demanding travelers who want to reach further destinations, even with a passenger, without stopping for anything

Improved comfort for both rider and passenger and greater range, featuring a 7.9-gal fuel tank plus the new extended cylinder deactivation strategy, a first for a production motorcycle, which turns off the rear cylinder bank of the V4 Granturismo, even while on the move

More off-road attitude with 7.9 in of suspension travel, generous ground clearance and advanced Enduro Riding Mode with dedicated Power Mode

BORGO PANIGALE, Italy, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third episode of the 2023 Ducati World Première web series, the Bologna-based manufacturer presented the new Multistrada V4 Rally, the Ducati designed for long-distance journeys (here the direct link to the video). This unstoppable adventure motorcycle is set to conquer unexplored places and get there with maximum comfort. The bike to explore the world, without stopping for anything, even with a passenger.

2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally (PRNewswire)

With the "Rally" Ducati takes the globetrotter spirit of the Multistrada V4 to an even higher level, with improved comfort for rider and passenger, a greater fuel range and a more pronounced off-road aptitude. The result is a motorcycle that is in its element on dirt roads and in the cities: the perfect choice for those who want to reach any destination with maximum comfort and safety, without sacrificing the typical Ducati riding emotions. As with the entire Multistrada V4 family, performance (170 hp), reliability and maintenance costs (intervals every 37,000 mi and Oil Service every 9,000 mi/24 months) are class leading.

In its element on any road

Living up to its name, the "Rally" model of the Multistrada V4 is a bike that further improves its ability to rule all roads—especially unpaved ones. This Multistrada is fitted with semi-active suspension with travel increased to 7.9 in that delivers a higher ground clearance; a new Power Mode dedicated to off-roading; wider rider footpegs with an improved profile and removable rubber insert; and the Skyhook DSS EVO control strategy, even more precise and efficient for this model. The Multistrada V4 Rally is also equipped with an Auto leveling function, which guarantees a constant adjustment when the rider, passenger and luggage configuration varies, to keep the bikes characteristics unchanged. Off-road capability increases with the Multistrada V4 Rally due to standard lightened spoke rims and reinforced engine guards.

The new 7.9-gal aluminum tank, which integrates into the muscular and elegant shapes of the bike, delivers increased travel distances between one refueling stop and the next. The new Multistrada V4 Rally is ready to tackle even the most remote roads.

More comfort for rider and passenger

The Multistrada V4 Rally is the ideal bike for traveling with a passenger and has been designed to take the comfort of the rider and travel companion to the highest level: the windshield has been redesigned (increasing the height by 1.6 in and the width by .8 in), the tail has been lengthened and the top case attachment is moved back to offer more leg area for the passenger, who can also count on footrests with larger rubber inserts to reduce vibration levels. Furthermore, with seats of different heights for both rider and passenger and the lowered suspension kit, the Multistrada V4 Rally can be customized to suit any rider and passenger combination.

The Minimum Preload function, already introduced on the Multistrada V4 S in 2022, allows the rider to "lower" the bike when stopping and riding at low speed by minimizing the preload of the shock absorber. The Multistrada V4 Rally takes a further step forward in terms of ease of use by introducing the Easy Lift function that opens the suspension hydraulics at key ON and reduces the effort required to lift the motorcycle from the side stand thanks to the compress ion of the fork and shock absorber.

In addition, a center stand is standard on this bike to ease the loading and unloading of the side cases and to perform any maintenance items on long journeys away from home.

Safety and technology

The Ducati Multistrada family continues to be a benchmark from a technological and safety point of view. The Multistrada V4 was the first motorcycle in the world equipped with a front and rear radar system to support the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which makes riding less tiring on long road sections, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), which signals the presence of vehicles approaching in the corner of the mirrors.

The 6.5-inch TFT color dashboard offers map navigation features thanks to the Ducati Connect application, which supports the use of a mobile phone to answer calls or listen to music while using a helmet equipped with an intercom system.

The Multistrada V4 Rally offers ABS Cornering, which allows you to take advantage of the braking power even when cornering; Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), which improve night visibility by illuminating the inside of corners; Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); and Ducati Traction Control (DTC). These systems use the inertial platform (IMU) to optimize the intervention based on the lean and pitch angle of the vehicle.

Enduro Riding Mode with dedicated Power Mode

To achieve the potential of the Multistrada V4, Ducati has used its four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro), but the Multistrada V4 Rally's Enduro mode evolves. Selecting the Enduro Riding Mode activates a dedicated Power Mode, which limits the power to 114 hp with a dynamic and direct throttle response. The DSS Evolution prepares for off-road riding by indicating the load mode with a specific icon, depicting an off-road helmet. The DTC switches to a lower intervention level and the DWC is deactivated. The ABS on the rear wheel is also deactivated and cornering functionality and rear lift detection are suppressed to adapt to off-road use.

Extended rear bank engine deactivation

The Multistrada V4 Rally also introduces a brand-new strategy to extend the deactivation of the rear cylinder bank, a technical solution debuting for the first time on a production motorcycle. In addition to switching off the rear cylinders at idle with the motorcycle stationary (a function already available on the Multistrada V4), the V4 Granturismo now keeps the rear bank deactivated in other operating conditions to the benefit of fuel consumption and emissions.

With this new strategy, deactivation occurs even with the motorcycle in motion. As speed increases or above a specific power request from the throttle grip, the rear cylinders are reactivated, and the full performance of the V4 Granturismo is returned. This system is active in all Riding Modes.

Engine and chassis

The 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine delivers 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 89 ft-lb at 8,750 rpm, with a particularly linear torque curve to ensure a smooth and progressive response at all revs. The performance of this engine, combined with its total weight of only 147 lb, allows the V4 Granturismo to continue to be the benchmark for power and lightness. These performance numbers are combined with refined technical features, such as a counter-rotating crankshaft, derived from the experience gained by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, which works "against" the gyroscopic inertia of the wheels and dedicated torque curves for each gear to combine smooth power delivery throughout the rpm range.

For the chassis, the Multistrada V4 Rally continues with the monocoque aluminum frame, light and compact, with a double-sided swingarm shell-cast in aluminum. The Multistrada V4 Rally is offered exclusively with tubeless spoke rims, redesigned and lightened to improve its dynamic qualities.

Equipment

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in one version for North America: Adventure Travel & Radar, equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, aluminum side cases, heated grips and seats.

Accessories and apparel

In addition to a benchmark level of standard equipment for the category, the Multistrada V4 Rally also has a wide range of accessories available. Including different seat heights to meet the ergonomic needs of rider and passenger, and the components proposed in the three model configurations, the following will be available: windscreen options, steel-tube engine guard, additional LED spotlights, satnav with dedicated support, and various luggage solutions, designed for both the tank and the rear plate—top case or soft bag—for those who want to enhance further the tourer qualities of the Multistrada V4 Rally.

It is also possible to make the Multistrada V4 Rally sportier and embellish its appearance with different parts of carbon fiber trim; aluminum levers and footrests machined from solid; dynamic LED indicators; and brake and clutch fluid reservoirs machined from solid.

Ducati has also created apparel items to enjoy the touring possibilities of the Multistrada V4 Rally. For example, the Atacama C2 suit has large areas dedicated to ventilation, detachable sleeves and three independent layers, including thermal lining and waterproof membrane, to offer comfort in all weather conditions. Or the Strada C5 suit, which is made of comfortable stretch fabric, robust and modular in thermal protection, thanks to the detachable Gore-Tex® internal membrane and an inner down jacket that can also be used on its own once the bike is parked.

Availability

The Multistrada V4 Rally will arrive in Ducati Red and Brushed Aluminum & Matt black, the latter with an exposed brushed aluminum fuel tank, with black spoke rims for both. United States pricing for the Multistrada V4 Rally will begin at an MSRP of $31,495 for the Ducati Red color, with the Brushed Aluminum & Matt black starting at $31,995. For Canada, the Multistrada V4 Rally will start at an MSRP of $34,395 CAD for Ducati Red and MSRP of $34,995 CAD for the Brushed Aluminum & Matt black.

The Multistrada V4 Rally will be available in Ducati dealerships in the United States and Canada starting from May 2023.

The new Multistrada V4 Rally presentation video was produced in the beautiful savannah landscapes in Kenya and can viewed on Ducati's YouTube channel.

The press kit for the Multistrada V4 Rally with complete technical information and additional photographs is available on Ducati Media House.

#MultistradaV4Rally #UnlockEarth

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ducati North America