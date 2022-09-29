Marvion together with Nanum Forum targets to raise USD 3 Million for Charity by creating world's first ever Charitable DOT Collection

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion has entered into an agreement with Nanum Forum, a non-profit charity headquartered in Hong Kong with 2 additional chapters in Seoul and Singapore, to design, create and mint a collection of 5,020 digital ownership tokens (DOTs) for fundraising centered around the theme of "giving" in the name of charity (Nanum Collection).

About Nanum Collection

The Nanum Collection will represent the world's first charitable NFT collection minted using DOT technologies.

The 5,020 DOTs will represent legally enforceable ownership of tangible and intangible assets in the real world. 5,000 of the collection will represent ownerships in worldwide perpetual private and commercial licenses in their respective still digital artworks.

Additionally, a reserve batch of 20 unique artworks from the Nanum Collection will include framed physical prints of their respective digital artworks (Framed Pieces). These are made possible by smart NFT technology.

The Framed Pieces will be auctioned off at Marvion's upcoming series Web 5.0 Conference on 26 October 2022 which will feature celebrities, key opinion leaders, and more importantly, 30 top holders of Nanum DOTs (whom shall have the exclusive right to participate in the charity auctions).

In true Web5 fashion, Marvion has decided to gamify this philanthropic experience by agreeing that the most generous philanthropists will (1) receive special recognition when we subsequently provide updates on this charitable exercise and (2) be invited to an exclusive Marvion annual event where they can participate in a special auction. The Marvion annual event is expected to receive extensive participation and coverage by media, celebrities and influencers.

A Donation with Utility

Commenting on the partnership, Moses Wanki Park, co-founder of Nanum Forum said, "Nanum means giving or sharing in Korean. The aim of Nanum Forum is to cultivate a culture of giving and to help people to donate not just money to charitable causes but their professional knowledge and know-how to younger generation of future leaders. I am glad to have crossed paths with Marvion and forge this partnership because I highly value their technical capabilities and ethics. By marrying these two values in this partnership, it is my hope that Nanum Forum will achieve great heights with the charity auction that we plan to do in October 2022."

Echoing the same sentiments as Moses Park, Joshua Chu, Chief Risk Officer of Marvion added, "We are very excited to kickstart this partnership with Nanum Forum as this will be the very first NFT charity fundraising event utilizing DOT technology. Unlike the typical mugs and t-shirt charity campaigns, DOTs bought by various donors will have received an asset with real economical and re-use value where holders can either keep the DOT as a collectible commemorating their charitable acts, or alternatively, utilize the tokens via resale or gift to their clients. Afterall, with every traditional business trying to be early movers into the blockchain and metaverse space, there is nothing more convincing to showcase one's tech competency than to gift their prospective client a gift DOT. The Nanum Collection is definitely a tool to show one's generosity as well as tech competency. It is a donation with utility!"

Cherry Leung, Marketing Director of Marvion further commented: "This project is very meaningful as Marvion focuses strongly on our CSR efforts as well. By tapping on our technological expertise, we will be minting a collection of 5,020 digital ownership tokens that will be built on top of blockchain and NFT technologies. These DOTs will then be put up for sale on Marvion's MetaStudio. We hope that through this meaningful project, we can help to increase awareness for Nanum Forum and the good work that they do. As Moses wisely articulated, charity is more than just donating money."

In agreement with Joshua, Cherry further noted "The Nanum Collection is truly a donation with utility. Donors can use the DOTs for merchandising, branding and other IP purpose. The sky is, for the first time in the realm of charitable action, the limit!"

About the Charity Auction

Marvion will be hosting charity auction on 26 October 2022 where the top 30 holders (e.g. top donors) will be eligible to participate. Top donors will be listed in our press release in the order of their contribution amounts to acknowledge their generosity as well as announcing their eligibility to attend the charity auction.

For more information on the upcoming collection or charity auction, please visit www.marvion.media.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exists in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: www.marvion.media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: www.t.me/marvion_media

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

About Nanum Forum

Nanum Forum is a non-profit charity founded by Moses Wanki Park, a barrister based in Hong Kong and practicing in the Asian region and Dale Daeyoung Lee, co-Chief Investment Officer of Y-Intercept, a quant hedge fund based in Hong Kong. Nanum means giving or sharing in Korean. The aim of Nanum Forum is to cultivate a culture of giving and to help people to donate not just money to charitable causes but their professional knowledge and know-how to younger generation of future leaders. Two of the main functions of Nanum Forum are to (1) provide a platform for professionals in different industries to connect with each other and render help to university and graduate students seeking career guidance and (2) vet charitable organisations in our local communities and provide information about them to industry leaders, university/graduate students who are members of Nanum Forum.

Nanum Forum is headquartered in Hong Kong and has two chapters in Asia: Seoul and Singapore.

