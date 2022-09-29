Epson Unveils Next-Generation 4K PRO-UHD¹ Ultra Short-Throw EpiqVision® Ultra LS800 Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector Delivers an Epic Way to Watch Sports, Truly Immersive Gaming and Delivers Theater Level Movie Experiences

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The avenues in which consumers enjoy their favorite content continue to evolve and projection technology is innovating in parallel. Meeting the demand for displays that deliver bigger, sharper and more immersive viewing – even in brightly lit rooms – Epson today introduced the Epson EpiqVision® Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD®1 Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector. The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector combines an advanced ultra short throw lens with a laser-array light source to produce vivid colors and deep blacks. Delivering next-generation, ultra short throw technology, the new EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector offers a stunning 4K HDR2 viewing experience up to 150-inches for exceptionally bright, colorful and sharp projection in virtually any environment.

"Streaming live sports games with an epic, larger-than-life picture from the comfort of your home is the next big thing to being physically at a game," said Fernando Tamashiro, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector brings an astounding viewing experience with complete content immersion, while only needing to be placed inches from the wall. With a display size up to 150-inches, avid sports fans, gamers, and movie enthusiasts will feel like they are part of all the action."

The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector is equipped with proprietary 4K PRO-UHD,1 3-chip 3LCD technology and an incredible 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness,2 producing outstanding color brightness and accuracy. The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector includes the Latest Android TV®5 interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant™ to watch your favorite streaming channels – and features an impressive built-in 2.1 channel virtual surround system from Yamaha. The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 also supports 4K HDR1 content with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and comes equipped with a dedicated HDMI port for gaming, supporting 1080p/120 Hz signals.

Featuring a sleek, modern design that sits inches from the wall for obstruction-free viewing, the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector fits seamlessly into a range of décor styles. From watching live sporting events to gaming on the latest consoles or streaming a blockbuster movie,5 the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector was built to simply amaze users.

Additional feat­ures include:

Screen Size up to 150-inches — Get closer to courtside for sports and gaming, or center stage for your favorite movies with an immersive big picture; unlike regular-throw projectors, it offers hassle-free placement, projecting images up to 150-inches from just inches away

4K PRO-UHD 3 — A new type of 4K experience, utilizing advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color and image processing

Ideal for Bright Rooms — True 3-chip 3LCD technology displays a full 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness 3 for every frame, allowing for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other ultra short throw projection technologies

Modern Ultra Short Throw Laser Design — Sleek ultra short throw laser design seamlessly complements a variety of décor styles and audio/video furniture; features multi-point picture adjustment and individually adaptable feet for quick and easy setup

Supports the Latest Streaming, Gaming and Cable Boxes — Take maximum advantage of your favorite gaming consoles and streaming devices with three HDMI ® ports; fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths and spaces while simultaneously supporting 4K HDR 1 content at a full 60 Hz; ideal for gaming content, one HDMI port is dedicated for gaming and supports 1080p/120 Hz signals

Auto Contrast Enhancement — The ambient light sensor automatically optimizes the picture brightness according to the amount of environmental light, resulting in more contrast and a better sense of depth in the image

Epson SilverFlex ® Ambient Light Rejecting Screen4 — Available and sold separately in two sizes, 100-inch and 120-inch, these screens are engineered to absorb up to 90 percent of the ambient light to increase contrast and produce an astonishingly crisp picture

Amazing Built-in Sound by Yamaha — Built-in 2.1ch virtual surround system designed by Yamaha exclusively for Epson creates immersive sound performance with presets for TV, sports, movies and music; connect your smartphone via Bluetooth ® to use as standalone speaker

Smart Streaming Capability — Latest Android TV5 interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant™; watch all your favorite streaming channels including Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max™, YouTube™, and more; even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV™4

Availability

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD®1 Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector (MSRP $3,499) and SilverFlex Ultra ALR Screens are now available through the Epson online store, select retailers, and through Professional Home Theater Installers. The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector includes Epson's outstanding warranty and service, including a two-year limited warranty with two-business day full unit replacement with free shipping.

